Nina Agdal Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction After Logan Paul’s Proposal — Watch!

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal got engaged on July 2 — and the occasion, which they captured on camera, was almost picture perfect.

The social media personality, 28, asked his model girlfriend, 31, to tie the knot in Lake Como, Italy, with an elaborate proposal in front of breathtaking mountains. "So you'd like to get married here? What about engaged?" Paul starts off the clip he posted on Instagram. Right after Paul popped the question and Agdal accepted, everything seemed alright, until something went very wrong.

"My t--- are out. My t--- are literally out!" she said while laughing as the pair crouched together on the ground. While the couple was sharing a heartfelt hug, the model’s crop top shifted.

Paul also couldn’t contain his laughter. “That's kind of cool. That's cool with me," the WWE wrestler said while simultaneously wiping tears from his eyes.

Paul caught the entire interaction on camera, which was included in the 17-minute long engagement video (titled: "I Got Engaged) he posted to YouTube on Monday. Throughout the video, Paul takes his 23.6 million followers through an intimate retelling of his relationship with Agdal, covering everything from the time they first met to designing the perfect engagement ring.

"Today is the day where I ask the love of my life to marry me," Paul begins. He also shares that when he first visited Lake Cuomo in 2021 "I could see myself getting married here one day — I just needed to find my person." He adds that he knew "12 hours after meeting" Agdal that she was the ond, and describes her as a "goofball" who "has a zest for life that I am so deeply attracted to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“This is the object that is going to represent the lifelong bond between me and the love of my life," he said before opening a small box that housed the ring he custom-made for Agdal. "I picked out the diamonds first, and then I told them I wanted a platinum setting with bullet-cut diamonds and talon prongs holding the main [one]," Paul explains.

Paul also filmed the ring reactions he got from his brother, Jake Paul, and mom, who were thrilled to learn they were about to gain another family member (they even shared the same surprised expression!). "Wow I am so happy for you, that's insane," said Jake as he admired the ring.

Paul revealed he'd been planning the proposal for two months — and that the surprise was almost spoiled when Paul was confiding to a friend, but had them on speaker phone.

He also worked hard to pull off the most nuanced element of his proposal: a timed polaroid photo to capture Agdal’s genuine reaction to him popping the question. The engagement vlog included footage of all of the practice run bloopers, which shows the shutter clicking way before or way after he pretended to propose.

Even though the actual proposal video shows the shutter clicking at precisely the right moment to capture Agdal’s sincere reaction, her subsequent wardrobe malfunction brought an air of humor to the otherwise emotional scene playing out.

Logan Paul/ YouTube



Before the video debuted on Monday, the newly-engaged couple made a joint post on Instagram Sunday to break the news. The announcement comes only a few months after the couple celebrated their first anniversary in May.

The post consisted of various photos from Paul’s elaborate proposal, and was simply captioned “Engaged to my best friend.”