Nikki Sixx Shares Sweet Backstage Moments with Daughter Ruby, 3½, amid European World Tour

Nikki Sixx's little girl has a good handle on tour life.

The Mötley Crüe bassist, 64, shared some peeks at life on the road with wife Courtney and their 3½-year-old daughter, Ruby.

"Pre show tourists….," the rocker captioned a set of pictures from the family's time exploring Budapest, a recent stop of Mötley Crüe's world tour alongside Def Leppard.

Nikki sits on a ledge with Ruby, who places her stuffed dog between them as she enjoys a frozen treat. In the second photo, the little one sits on her mom's lap as she stands leaning against a wall on a flight of stairs.

The rock star (whose given name is Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, Jr.) is also dad to Frankie-Jean Mary, 18, Decker Nilsson, 24, Storm Brieann, 25, and Gunner Nicholas, 28.

During this tour, the rocker has enjoyed sharing pictures of his backstage walks with Ruby. Not only did he share their walk together in Munich, but the father-daughter duo also sat together getting ready backstage, with Nikki sharing video where he shows his daughter how to apply makeup just like his stage makeup.

"Getting ready in Munich," he wrote.

Before the show, Nikki treated his little girl to some ice cream, sharing a photo of Ruby enjoying her ice cream while wearing a pink sequined bomber-style jacket.

"Pre show ice cream with Ruby before we lay down some rock for you German crazies," he wrote.

