Nikki Sixx on Daughter Ruby, 3, Joining Mötley Crüe World Tour: 'I Get to be a Dad and a Rockstar' (Exclusive)

"Having Ruby out on the road keeps my head grounded," Sixx exclusively told PEOPLE on Sunday

By
Published on June 22, 2023
Nikki Sixx on World Travel with Daughter Ruby, 3, on Motley Crue Tour: 'I Get to be a Dad and a Rockstar'
Photo:

Courtesy of Courtney Sixx

Nikki Sixx is squeezing in some precious daddy-daughter time in between rock gigs on Mötley Crüe’s world tour.

The bassist and songwriter, who shares Ruby, 3, with wife Courtney Sixx, kicked off Father’s Day weekend with a concert in Clisson, France and played in Dessel, Belgium on Sunday.

On Sunday, Sixx, 64, exclusively told PEOPLE how grateful he is to bring his family along while jetting around Europe for work.

"I get to be a dad and a rockstar all in the same 24 hours and honestly I don’t know which one I work harder at but I love it," says Sixx. "My older kids are either in college or working and having Ruby out on the road keeps my head grounded."

Nikki Sixx on World Travel with Daughter Ruby, 3, on Motley Crue Tour: 'I Get to be a Dad and a Rockstar'

Courtesy of Courtney Sixx

Along with Ruby, the New York Times best-selling author is also dad to Frankie-Jean Mary, 18, Decker Nilsson, 24, Storm Brieann, 25, and Gunner Nicholas, 28.

"Part of the agreement for me to get out and tour again is if I can take my family with me," Sixx adds of Ruby and his wife, 37, who get to experience going to 17 countries over the course of two months.

A highlight for Sixx has been his little girl escorting him to the stage each night.

"One of Ruby and my favorite things to do is the 'king walk' from dad's dressing room to the stage, She always holds my hand and sings 'Let It Go' from Frozen but [then] breaks into 'Wild Side,' " he says of Ruby's hilarious song transition from the Disney flick to her dad's 1987 hit off of Girls Girls Girls.

"She makes me play it on repeat in the car," her mom tells PEOPLE.

Nikki Sixx on World Travel with Daughter Ruby, 3, on Motley Crue Tour: 'I Get to be a Dad and a Rockstar'

Courtesy of Courtney Sixx

Adds Courtney of her favorite moment between father and daughter: "Cutest thing ever watching daddy put his stage makeup on her and watching her put matching sparkle tape on her shoes."

Sixx and the rest of the band were glam rock pioneers back in the '80s and have carried on with their flair for fashion for over four decades.

Other special activities Sixx and Ruby have shared include hot chocolates in Budapest, a horse and carriage ride in Poland, rides at Tivoli Gardens amusement park in Copenhagen — the world's second-oldest amusement park — and Ruby climbing a jungle gym in Berlin.

Nikki Sixx on World Travel with Daughter Ruby, 3, on Motley Crue Tour: 'I Get to be a Dad and a Rockstar'

Courtesy of Courtney Sixx

Also a passionate photographer, Sixx spent some family time snapping pics of his two ladies for a photo shoot in a Denmark mustard field for his wife's DIY floral business, Bouquet Box.

Sixx, who co-founded Crüe in 1981, just teamed up with Dolly Parton for her first rock album. The first single “Bygones,” which features Sixx on bass, also features Rob Halford from Judas Priest on vocals and John 5 on guitar, who has also recently taken over as Mötley Crüe's guitarist.

After a day off, the band, which is also made up of Vince Neil on vocals and Tommy Lee on drums, picked back up in Milan for a show on Tuesday.

As for Ruby's second favorite rocker beside her dad? "Uncle Tommy!" her mom shares. "Obsessed. It's so cute."

