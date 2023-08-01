Nikki Sixx and wife Courtney Sixx celebrated daughter Ruby's 4th birthday with a Sleeping Beauty-themed bash on Thursday.

The couple just returned home from the European leg of Mötley Crüe's world tour. Juggling party-planning while out on the road with her bassist husband, the budget DIY expert ordered an array of craft items online, "praying they would show up in time."

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Courtney shared all of Ruby's sweet party details from the family's forest fête.

"First she wanted a Frozen theme and I thought, 'Well, your birthday's not in the winter, and we'll be in Wyoming — that's not going to happen. We're not bringing in snow,' " the Bouquet Box entrepreneur, 37, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "So she loves Sleeping Beauty. We decided on that."

courtney sixx

Courtney grew up with a collection of Disney books that her mom Catherine kept for her, and right before Ruby was born, her mom gifted them back to her to continue the tradition.

"It's so nostalgic to me — it's really like a treasure, you know, that we get to read these bedtime stories together and that's our special time," Courtney shares. "So when I introduced Sleeping Beauty to her, she loved it. And so then we went to Disneyland the second time she went to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and got the Aurora dress."

"She wears it everywhere, even to daddy's shows," Courtney adds of Ruby, whose style is part princess, part rocker — a perfect mix of mom and dad.

courtney sixx

Attempting to score some girl dad points, the iconic musician even offered to bend his edgier fashion a bit for Ruby's special day. (Nikki is also a proud dad to four older children).

After ordering Nikki a King Stefan costume, Princess Aurora's father, the songwriter happily obliged in putting it on, but Courtney determined that she just couldn't let him do it and vetoed the look for her husband's sake.

"I'm like, 'okay, I love you so much, like bonus points that you're gonna dress up, but oh my gosh, that's just, it's no, it's just not happening,'" she laughs.

courtney sixx

They met in the middle, and Nikki rocked the look around the house for Ruby, "who freaked out" when her dad came down the stairs in costume. "It was so special."

Courtney, as the "Queen," also enlisted her step-mom Leslie and two of their friends to dress up as fairies for the soirée, while the family's nanny went as Maleficent. Ruby even had her own Prince Phillip for the party.

"Ruby's little best friend Jack, who's like her little boyfriend, you know, they go on the Ferris wheel together and Ruby kissed him last summer, he dressed up as Prince Phillip, and it was the cutest thing on Earth," she says.

courtney sixx

For table décor, Courtney bought "vintage Sleeping Beauty books and pink tapered candles for the candelabras."

Roxanne's Cakes did Ruby's four-tier lavender and pink cake, vanilla with a berry filling, made up of raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries.

Courtney also set up her Bouquet Box flower bar for her guests and their kids to build their own floral arrangements and take a special bouquet home with them. "It's all DIY. You become your own florist!"

courtney sixx

The Los Angeles native, who launched her business in 2020, credits her craftiness to her father, Bobby Bingham, an accomplished Hollywood set designer and art director.

"My creativity came from my dad. My mom, too. But my dad's super, super talented and creative," the former model shares. "We would go to Michael's every weekend and just like, stay up until 2 in the morning doing arts and crafts. So it was so fun. It was just like old times. And now we have Ruby helping. And that was just amazing, you know, she helped do her glitter letters."



courtney sixx

Though Ruby did her part to contribute, Courtney says she didn't let her daughter come outside until the party, which featured a white bounce house castle, was fully set up.

"When Ruby finally came out the door, it was just so worth it, you know? I worked my booty off because I did all the flowers, I organized everything myself," Courtney says. "But I love doing that. I'm in my element doing it for my daughter."

