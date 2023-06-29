Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Welcome Second Baby in Home Water Birth: 'This Sweet Boy'

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed officially have a family of four!

Reed, 35, and Somerhalder, 44, welcomed a baby boy, theTwilight alum revealed on her Instagram Story Thursday.

"A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," the new mom of two revealed.



"Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size."

Nikki Reed/Instagram

"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE."

Reed went on to thank her midwife and doctors "for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world."



The actress subtly teased her baby news the day prior, sharing a photo where she is partially cutoff at the frame, holding a blanket to her chest. Later, she shared a photo of a field of flowers.



"Meanwhile I'm here getting pooped and peed on but let's pretend life is glamorous for a second ;)" she teased, adding, "Although truth be told, I wouldn't have it any other way."

Nikki Reed/Instagram

The pair first announced their exciting baby news in January on their respective Instagram accounts.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared a photo of Reed holding their 5-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil with one hand as she cradled her bump with another, in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," he wrote. "ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Ian Somerhalder Instagram

Referencing the picture, he continued, "When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful…"

"All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."