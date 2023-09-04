Nikki Haley Says Americans 'Are Not Going to Vote for a Convicted Criminal' for President

Haley's remark came weeks after she said she would support Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president even if he was a convicted felon

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump. Photo:

AP Photo/Morry Gash(2)

While Nikki Haley has said she would support Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, even if he is convicted of a crime prior to the 2024 election, she doesn't expect the American people to follow suit.

Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday, the former South Carolina governor and a Republican candidate for president said she doesn't think Americans will vote for a convicted criminal.

"The American people are not going to vote for a convicted criminal. The American people are going to vote for someone who can win a general election," Haley, 51, said. "I have faith in the American people. They know what they need to do."

During last month's GOP debate in Milwaukee — which Trump did not attend — Haley was among the candidates who said they would support the former president as the Republican nominee even if he were convicted of a crime prior to the election.

Speaking on Face the Nation, Haley defended that decision, saying, “What you saw were candidates on that stage said that they would do exactly what they signed and pledged to do which is support the Republican nominee."

Now on the heels of his four historic indictments, there is the possibility that Trump could be convicted of a crime ahead of the election.

Still, his support has not waned among voters in his party, with polls showing the former president sitting about 40 points ahead of the next closest Republican candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Even as Trump is leading in GOP primary polls, he remains broadly unpopular with the national public.

Haley was one of the few Republican candidates at the first 2024 GOP debate to criticize Trump, calling him "the most disliked politician in America."

“It is time for a new generational conservative leader," Haley said during the debate, which aired on Fox News. "We have to look at the fact that three-quarters of Americans don't want a rematch between Trump and Biden. And we have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can't win a general election that way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump from January 2017 until her resignation in December 2018.

Since leaving his administration, she has both embraced and pushed back against Trump, at one point calling his rhetoric "so unnecessary" and at another saying he "tells the world what it needs to hear."

Related Articles
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump
Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump in GOP Debate: ‘Most Disliked Politician in America’
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Ron DeSantis and Other Republican Candidates Show Support for Donald Trump in First 2024 Debate
Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and co-founder of Strive Asset Management and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, from right, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Former Vice President Mike Pence, 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during a break at Republican primary presidential debate
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.
Nikki Haley, Ex-Governor and Diplomat, Launches 2024 Presidential Run
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
Doug Burgum
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injures Leg in Basketball Game on the Night Before GOP Debate
Ron DeSantis The Gathering Atlanta Georgia 08 18 23
Ron DeSantis Calls Trump Supporters ‘Listless Vessels’ Ahead of First Republican Debate
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump Gripes That Fox News Always Uses 'Orange' Photos of Him Before Announcing He'll Skip GOP Debate
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media in his office during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Atlanta.
Donald Trump Has ‘Moral Compass of an Ax Murderer,’ Says Georgia’s Former No. 2 Republican
Trumpâs Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Skipping GOP Debate Is âHuge Political Miscalculationâ
Trump’s Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says Skipping GOP Debate Is ‘Huge Political Miscalculation’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump 'Livid' amid Georgia Charges, 'Surrounded by People Who Love and Adore Him' (Exclusive Source)
Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier host FOX News Channel
Will Donald Trump Appear at GOP Presidential Debate? Fox News Moderators Prepare for the 'Unprecedented'