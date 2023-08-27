Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate 1 Year of Marriage with Heartfelt Social Media Posts

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are celebrating a big relationship milestone!

On the day of their first wedding anniversary, the Total Bellas star and the Dancing with the Stars pro commemorated the occasion with heartfelt Instagram tributes.

"Happy Anniversary Artem 💋," Bella, 39, began the caption of her anniversary post on Saturday.



"I can’t believe it’s already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again," she continued, referring to the couple's Paris wedding in August 2022.

"I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. ❤️ I love you so much Click! 🥰🤵🏼‍♂️❤️‍🔥"

The sweet note accompanied a Reel that showed photos and video from the nuptials. Set to the Haley Reinhart version of Elvis Presley's classic song "Can't Help Falling in Love," the video showed an array of happy moments from the wedding — including the couple's son Matteo Artemovich, 3, playing on a bed, Bella in several stunning wedding dresses she wore on the special day, photos of the newlyweds kissing and the couple laughing together during a speech.



Chigvintsev, 41, posted his own sweet message on Instagram Saturday, too. Alongside a Reel that featured photographs of the couple on their wedding day, he wrote: "Happy anniversary my love , you making me the happiest man alive. Cheers 🥂 to many many more ❤️"

Following the festivities last year, Bella shared a photo of the couple’s hands with their wedding bands and captioned the post, "We said I DO."

She also included a picture of the two embracing with the Eiffel Tower in the distance as they toasted to their newlywed status with a glass of champagne.

Bella posted another photo of her holding Chigvinstev’s hand on her Instagram Story, writing, "We both can't stop smiling, I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev."

The couple met in 2017 when Bella was paired with Chigvintsev on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena, but the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding in 2018.

In March 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance on Instagram and got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November. the duo then welcomed their son Matteo on July 31, 2020.

The following month, the former WWE personality opened up to PEOPLE about the first time she saw the Russian dancer hold their baby.

"It made me so emotional," she gushed at the time. "It's crazy because I'm already in love with this person. I've created a life with them and we're engaged."

She continued, "But in that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that's going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life. Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt."

The reality star also said she knew then that Chigvintsev would be "an amazing father" to Matteo.

"I was like, 'We need to plan our wedding. I need to lock this s--- in.' But it just melted me," she added. "I could just tell in that moment that he was going to be such an amazing father. You rarely see that side of men. So when you see them just let go and be so emotional while they're holding something you love so much is the best feeling ever. Huge turn-on."