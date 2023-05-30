Tenn. Woman Who Disappeared on Cross-Country Trip with Boyfriend Is Seen Selling Her Phone Over Weekend

Nikki Alcaraz, 33, was apparently spotted Saturday at Walmart store in California, nearly three weeks after she was last seen in New Mexico

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 30, 2023 12:41 PM
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Nikki Alcaraz. Photo:

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A Tennessee woman who disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend three weeks ago is believed to have been seen in California over Memorial Day weekend, according to multiple news reports.

Nikki Alcaraz, 33, was apparently spotted Saturday at Walmart store in Redding, where a photo was taken when she sold her phone at an ecoATM, Cheatham County law enforcement officials told WKRN/News 2 and KABC.

Alcaraz — who also goes by the name Nikki Cunningham — was last seen on May 6 in Moriarty, N.M. According to police, Alcaraz was traveling with Steven Tyler Stratton, who family members have said is her boyfriend. Police say Stratton has an alleged history of domestic violence and had said Alcaraz was in danger.

According to a report by the sheriff’s department in Torrance County, N.M., the couple were involved in an alleged domestic assault on May 4 and Alcaraz was left with a black eye, KABC and WKRN report.

Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Steven Tyler Stratton and Nikki Alcaraz.

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

According to the report, a witness allegedly saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face. The report also said Stratton had blood coming from his mouth and nose, and that he also claimed he'd been hit. Neither Alcaraz or Stratton decided to press charges.

According to KABC and WKRN, after the encounter with police, the pair went their separate ways. A family friend drove to New Mexico to meet Alcaraz, planning to drive to California with her. But on May 6, the day they were supposed to leave, Alcaraz said she had to go find Stratton, so the family friend went to California without her. That’s was the last time anybody had seen her before the apparent sighting of her over Memorial Day weekend.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

However, a few days later, Alcaraz reportedly texted her sister, Toni Alcaraz, saying she was in Arizona with plans to drive to California.

Stratton reportedly has an unrelated arrest warrant related to a theft charge, according to WKRN.

Police have not released further details about Alcaraz’s disappearance and are still searching for the woman, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Moriarty, N.M., police department at 505-832-6060.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

