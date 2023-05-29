Tenn. Woman Vanished on Cross Country Trip with Boyfriend 3 Weeks Ago, Police Fear Domestic Violence

A Tennessee woman on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend hasn’t been seen in more than three weeks — and police believe she is in danger, citing an alleged history of domestic violence.

According to a missing persons flier shared by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, Nikki Alcaraz — who also goes by the name Nikki Cunningham — was last seen on May 6 in Moriarty, N.M. According to police, Alcaraz, 33, was traveling with Steven Tyler Stratton, who family members have said is her boyfriend.

According to one flier shared by the sheriff’s office, Alcaraz, a mother of two, was last seen in a Jeep Wrangler with Tennessee license plates and a bumper sticker that says, “Mama Tired.”

“Due to a history of domestic assault we believe she is in danger,” the flier says, adding that Alcaraz could be in New Mexico, Arizona or California.

Alcaraz’s family told KABC that she and Stratton were on a cross-country trip from Tennessee to Orange County, Calif., where Alcaraz planned to visit family.

KABC and WKRN, citing a report by the sheriff’s department in Torrance County, N.M., report that the couple encountered law enforcement on May 4, and that Alcaraz had a black eye. According to the report, a witness allegedly saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face. The report also said Stratton had blood coming from his mouth and nose, and that he also claimed he'd been hit.

According to the sheriff’s report, both declined to press charges. PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach the Torrance County Sheriff's Office.

Alcaraz’s sister, Toni Alcaraz, told WKRN that Alcaraz had called her after the encounter with police. “She was crying and upset. Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad," Toni Alcaraz said.

Nikki Alcaraz. Cheatham County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

According to KABC and WKRN, after the encounter with police, a family friend drove to New Mexico to meet Alcaraz, planning to drive to California with her. But on May 6, the day they were supposed to leave, Alcaraz said she had to go find Stratton, so the family friend went to California without her.

That was the last known sighting of Alcaraz, though days later, Toni Alcaraz received a text from her saying she was in Arizona with plans to drive to California.

WKRN reports there is an unrelated arrest warrant out for Stratton, who is wanted on allegations he failed to appear for a probation violation stemming from a theft charge.

Police say Alcaraz is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes.



Anybody with information is urged to contact the Moriarty, N.M., police department at 505-832-6060.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

