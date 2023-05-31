Nikki Alcaraz ‘Found to be Safe’ After Disappearing on Cross-Country Road Trip 3 Weeks Ago

A Tennessee woman considered missing for the past few weeks while on a road trip with her boyfriend has been deemed "safe"

Published on May 31, 2023 08:31 AM
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Photo:

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A Tennessee woman considered missing for the past few weeks while reportedly on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend has been deemed "safe," authorities say.

Nikki Alcaraz, 33, was spotted in Redding, California at a Walmart store on Saturday, according to local police, and has been contacted by officers. She had initially been reported missing by the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department while traveling with Steven Tyler Stratton, also of Tennessee.

Redding Police Department shared an official update on Tuesday via Facebook.

"On May 30, 2023, at around 4:30 p.m., the Redding Police Department learned Missing Person Nikki Alcaraz was contacted earlier today by the Eureka Police Department and found to be safe," the post stated. "The Redding Police Department has been in contact with the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department and confirmed Nikki is no longer considered a missing person."

"The Redding Police Department would like to thank our allied agency partners who assisted with efforts to locate Nikki," they added.

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office

A photo captured of Alcaraz at the Walmart store reportedly showed that she sold her phone at an ecoATM, Cheatham County law enforcement officials told WKRN/News 2 and KABC. She had last been seen on May 6.

According to police, Alcaraz's family claimed Stratton has an alleged history of domestic violence and worried Alcaraz was in danger.

The sheriff’s department in Torrance County, New Mexico, reported that the couple were involved in an alleged domestic assault on May 4 and Alcaraz was left with a black eye, per KABC and WKRN. According to the report, a witness allegedly saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face. The report also said Stratton had blood coming from his mouth and nose, and that he also claimed he'd been hit. Neither Alcaraz or Stratton decided to press charges.

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Cheatham County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Alcaraz’s sister, Toni Alcaraz, told WKRN that Alcaraz had called her after the encounter with police. “She was crying and upset. Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad," Toni Alcaraz said.

After the encounter with police, the pair went their separate ways, noted KABC and WKRN. A family friend drove to New Mexico to meet Alcaraz, planning to drive to California with her. But on May 6, the day they were supposed to leave, Alcaraz said she had to go find Stratton, so the family friend went to California without her. That was the last time anybody had seen her before the apparent sighting of her over Memorial Day weekend.

A few days later, Alcaraz reportedly texted her sister, Toni Alcaraz, saying she was in Arizona with plans to drive to California.

Stratton reportedly has an unrelated arrest warrant related to a theft charge, according to WKRN.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

