A new Kobe Bryant sneaker from Nike is coming out in less than two weeks, and the footwear is something both personal and special.

Due out August 23, on what would’ve been the late basketball player's 45th birthday, the Kobe 8 Protro Halo concept was imagined and created by his widow, Vanessa Bryant, Nike said in an announcement Thursday.

“The Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date,” the company said.

On Wednesday, Vanessa offered a teaser about the Kobe 8 Protro Halo via an Instagram post. It featured a stylish black-and-white clip of a sneaker slowly touching a basketball.

“Kobe 8 “Halo” 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 “Halo” styles coming soon.🤍,” Vanessa, 41, wrote in the post’s caption.

Nike took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to also announce the Kobe 8 Protro Halo Thursday. “The legacy continues. The Kobe Protro 8 ‘Halo’ marks the continuation of a storied legacy, pairing a triple white colorway with the iconic Kobe 8 silhouette, embodying the timelessness of an icon never forgotten," the statement read.

According to Nike’s press statement, the Kobe 8 Protro Halo’s features include an embroidered Swoosh along with an embroidered Mamba logo. The inclusion of Nike’s React foam will ensure comfort and responsiveness as well as provide a strong overall design.

Vanessa Bryant designed the upcoming new Kobe Bryant-branded Nike shoe. Nike/Instagram

Coinciding with both Bryant's birthday and the shoe launch, a two-day youth basketball tournament will be held in front of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, home of the legend’s former NBA team, the Lakers.

“The Mamba League Invitational invites eight teams of the most talented high school players in L.A. to compete, both men and women, and concludes with the championship game on Mamba Day – August 24,” added Nike.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Gett

The arrival of the Kobe 8 Protro Halo comes following the Bryant estate’s renewed partnership with Nike last year. The deal, per the Sporting News, would allow Kobe Bryant-branded Nike products to be commercially available again along with merchandise related to Kobe’s late daughter Gianna, who was killed in the 2020 helicopter crash along with her father and seven other people.

Additionally, the shoe giant will donate all of the net proceeds from the Gianna shoe sales to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, reported the outlet.

