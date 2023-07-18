‘Nightly’ Band Spoils Rescue Shelter Dogs in ‘Like I Do’ Music Video, Donates Budget to Organization (Exclusive)

One lucky pup even got adopted by band member Jonny Capeci

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Nightly teams up with a dog shelter
Photo:

Chelsea Rochelle

It's puppy love for Nightly!

Bandmates Jonny Capeci, Joey Beretta and Nick Sainato wanted to do something special for their ‘Like I Do’ music video, so they found a local dog shelter to highlight. Based in Nashville, just like Nightly, nonprofit rescue Wags and Walks cares for “dogs in need” in the community, so the band decided to donate their music video budget to the shelter and focus the video around some of the pups instead.

“We're incredibly fortunate that our fans have given us a platform to be able to highlight an organization such as Wags and Walks,” band member Jonny Capeci tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Nightly teams up with a dog shelter

Chelsea Rochelle

He adds, “We all had such a great time getting to shoot this video and spoil the rescue dogs.”

Three furry friends — Sol, Sable and Harlow — had been waiting the longest to be adopted, so each got to go out for a “playdate” with Capeci, Beretta and Sainato. The video shows the dogs indulging in treats, running in grassy fields and looking out car windows as the wind blows in their faces.

The chorus of the song, which plays alongside the sweet clips, goes, “I don't want anyone beside you, anyone beside you/ No one loves you like I do, like I do” — lyrics Sainato notes he “can’t wait to play” live.

Nightly teams up with a dog shelter

Chelsea Rochelle

The song has a slow burn, which Sainato explains started with “a simple and hypnotic chord progression” that prompted the band to keep “the chord progression the same throughout the song.”

“[We] change the instruments that played it to give a feeling of building tension all the way until the ending crescendo,” he adds.

Nightly teams up with a dog shelter

Chelsea Rochelle

After filming for the video wrapped — following “pup cups” of whipped cream and lots of belly rubs — one pooch’s “dream day” turned into forever after Capeci adopted her.

“After seeing and meeting Harley (Harlow at the time) and learning that she spent her entire life in shelters and with fosters, I couldn't help but adopt her,” he shares.

Nightly teams up with a dog shelter

Chelsea Rochelle

The video dropped on Friday, and the band’s fans went crazy for the cuteness overload. In the comments under the video, posted to YouTube, one person wrote: “THE BEST!!! A band with soul and purpose 😫💝”

Another said, “This is incredible! The music, the video, the cause and most importantly the dogs ❤️”

Nightly teams up with a dog shelter

Chelsea Rochelle

The band released their debut album Night, Love You — which Nightly is an abbreviation of — in October of 2020 kicked off a headline tour along the east coast in fall 2022. “Like I Do” is part of Nightly’s newest 14-track album, “Wear Your Heart Out,” which will be released on Aug. 25, and Beretta says the record is made to be performed.

“After spending the majority of 2022 on the road, we kept the live aspect of our songwriting at the forefront of our minds in the creation of this album,” he explains. “Each production choice was made while looking through the lens of how it would translate on tour."

