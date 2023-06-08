The Night Before Utah Man Killed Wife & 5 Children, Then Himself, He Recorded Unsettling Conversation

Michael Haight promised his children they'd go sledding on the day he shot and killed them, newly released recordings show

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on June 8, 2023 03:54 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
The Haight Family. Photo: Tausha Haight/FaceBook

New recordings show a Utah father who killed his five children, his wife and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself in January reportedly routinely used manipulative behavior as life at home became more and more tense for the family.

The Deseret News published a detailed review of roughly 72 minutes of home videos taken by Michael Haight, who shot and killed his family two weeks after his wife Tausha filed for divorce.

The night before the killings, Haught, 42, was laughing with his kids and told the children – 4-year-old Gavin, 7-year-old twins Sienna and Ammon, 12-year-old Brilee and 17-year-old Macie – he would take them sledding the next day, according to The Deseret News.

But over the course of months, tensions between the Allstate Insurance agent and his wife were becoming increasingly worrisome.

“I would love for you to move out on your own,” Tausha, 40, tells her husband in one video, The Deseret News reports. “But you’re not moving out. And now you’re ... making me go the legal route.”

Tausha tells Michael in multiple clips that both she and the kids feel uneasy when he’s around the house.

“Our kids have mentioned, especially our older two, that when you’re here it is more tense. We’re not able to relax. We’re still walking around on eggshells,” Tausha says to her husband, according to the outlet.

Michael’s behavior reportedly appears disconnected in some of the clips, according to The Deseret News. Despite being served divorce papers at his office two weeks prior to the shooting, Michael “seems oblivious” his wife wants them to separate, according to the outlet.

In one clip, Michael appears to cry as he pleads with his wife for a second chance at their marriage. “I know you have no reason to give me a chance, or trust me for anything. I know. I’m telling you I’m in a corner,” he says. “... I’m pleading, I’m trying to take care of my family. And I know, I hurt your feelings and I feel horrible. I’ll go to 20 counselors if I have to go to 20 counselors, I don’t care. I want my family. I want that more than anything,” The Deseret News reports.

ENOCH, UT - JANUARY 05: Christmas decorations sit on the door and porch of the home of Michael Haight on January 5, 2023 in Enoch, Utah. Haight, who was 42, is accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and his five kids that range in ages from 17 to 4 years old with a gun. The police say there are no additional suspects and the community is not in further danger. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Haight Family home. George Frey/Getty

But later he says, “I have no time for self care” and accuses Tausha of trying to take advantage of him by making him pay child support. “It’s almost like we’re doing this now so your rights are protected, or you can try to get as much as you can out of child support,” he claims.

Tausha explains: “I’m doing this because I cannot continue to tolerate that way you are treating me.” 

The Deseret News reports Michael made several internet searches about whether a neighbor could hear if a gunshot went off inside his garage and whether a single gunshot is recognizable or easily mistaken.

The outlet previously reported on police reports that alleged Michael had abused his children, once choking his oldest child Macie.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Many of the videos Michael recorded of his conversations with his wife and family appear to also have been taken in secret, according to The Deseret News.

In one recording, Tausha recalls a time when Michael wouldn’t allow her to drive a separate car to a Thanksgiving gathering, despite her not feeling safe with him at the time. She explains to him why that behavior concerned her.

“Those are deal breakers for me,” Tausha says. “You have not shown me that I am not safe with you, that you choose my safety or concerns. You show that you don’t even care.”

Domestic violence:If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

