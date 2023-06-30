Nicole Young Slams ‘Selling Sunset’ Fans Who Claim She Lost Weight Because of Drug Use: ‘Really Hurtful’

In season 6 of the Netflix docusoap, Young’s costar Chrishell Stause accused her of being on drugs and acting "cracked out"

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 30, 2023
Nicole Young Slams Selling Sunset Fans
Nicole Young addresses weight loss on her Instagram Story

Nicole Young/instagram

Nicole Young is setting the record straight once again when it comes to fans accusing her of drug use. 

In a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Young opened up about comments and DMs she’s been receiving from Selling Sunset fans who claim she has lost weight as a result of being on drugs. 

Young, who joined the series as a full-time cast member in season 6, was accused of using drugs and acting “cracked out” by her costar Chrishell Stause, something Young has vehemently denited, going so far as to take a drug test on the show.

Many fans, however, have not let those rumors go, according to Young.  

“I just wanted to quickly address something that honestly has been really frustrating to hear and get comments and DMs about,” the reality TV newcomer says, “and that [the difference in] my weight during Mary and Romain’s wedding in season 2 vs. my weight in season 6.”

Nicole Young Slams Selling Sunset Fans
Nicole Young addresses weight loss and drug use on her Instagram Story.

Nicole Young/instagram

She then explains that she had just finished doing a round of IVF at the time of her season 2 appearance when she officiated her friends and now-costars' wedding. She recalls how it was “one of the worst physical experiences of my entire life.” 

After the IVF treatment, she says she developed something called Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome which caused her to produce an “abnormal amount of eggs” and resulted in “rapid weight gain.”

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Nicole Young, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause confront each other on season 6 of 'Selling Sunset'.

netflix

Young explains: “It actually took me two full years for my body to recover from that to get back to the body that I always was. So it’s just really hurtful when people are like, ‘clearly she’s doing drugs’ or ‘clearly she has an eating disorder.’ I don’t do drugs. I don’t have an eating disorder. Never have.” 

The Oppenheim Group agent adds that she’s been an athlete her entire life and did her “absolute damndest” to get in shape ahead of filming for season 6. 

“And very last thing — you don’t get abs from doing drugs,” she concludes.

Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald in season 6 of Selling Sunset
Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause confronting tension at the Oppenheim Group office in L.A.

Courtesy of Netflix

The rift between Young and Stause unfolded on Selling Sunset's sixth season, which dropped in May. On the show, Young accused Stause of taking credit for two of her listings almost three years ago, kicking of a feud that lasted throughout the season.. 

Stause confronted her new costar about the claims, which the former soap star denies, and later accused her of using drugs during a girls trip in Palm Springs, Calif. with the other Oppenheim Group agents. 

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May, Young opened up about how the allegations made her feel at the time. 

"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Young recalls. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."

The feud escalated to the point of Young receiving death threats, at which point Stause stepped in to ask her fans on Instagram to "keep it fun."

