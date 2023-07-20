Nicole and Sofia Richie Enjoy a Sweet — and Stylish! — Sister Date

The chic siblings — and daughters of Lionel Richie — showed off their quiet luxury for a cosmetics launch in Malibu

By Nikki Dobrin
Published on July 20, 2023 06:08PM EDT
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date
Nicole Richie with the newlyweds, younger sister Sofia and Elliot Grainge. . Photo:

Instagram/nicolerichie

Sister, sister!

Sofia Richie and her big sister Nicole Richie enjoyed a fashionable date night, with newlywed Sofia’s dutiful husband Elliot Grainge also tagging along.

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date

Instagram/sofiarichiegrainge

Nicole took to her Instagram Stories to show off their fashionable night out, tagging both her sister and new brother-in-law. She also wrote, "Family night," on the photo of the three of them together.

The dinner that brought the chic siblings together was held in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, and according to Sofia’s Instagram, the gathering was, “Celebrating the launch of the glowiest Veil hydrating skin tint” from vegan beauty brand Hourglass Cosmetics.

Sporting complementary upscale-yet-understated monochrome looks, 41-year-old Nicole wore a black halter-neck ensemble with gold bangles, while Sofia, 24, paired her floating white smock dress with wool-and-silk tweed ballet flats and a matching quilted tweed purse, both by Chanel.

Also in attendance at the cosmetics soiree was Australian model Shanina Shaik, who stunned in a silk cowl-neck dress split to her hips.

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date

Instagram/shaninamshaik

Since finding love with 29-year-old British music executive Grainge, model Sofia has reinvented herself as something of a fashion influencer when it comes to the “quiet luxury” trend, which pairs opulent and expensive style with a minimalist, muted look that Sofia has come to exemplify.

This came into full focus with the couple's April wedding in the South of France. Sofia wore multiple Chanel wedding looks — each of which played up quiet luxury and further cemented her as a style icon.

Her ceremony dress was one to remember — it featured a crisscross neckline with several white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric in classic leaf designs. The dress also has an important detail: an "S&E" with the date underneath (to signify her something blue for her wedding).

"It is such magic," she told Vogue at the time, describing the dress, which also featured a "heart design" in the middle of her chest. "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

