Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Say Their Kids Are 'Besties': 'Mini Us' (Exclusive)

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's kids are growing up to be their mini-mes!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality TV stars opened up about how they're raising their kids to be best friends. Farley reveals that their kids have been playing together "since they were 2 months old."

"When Snooki & JWoww ended, we did a show called Moms with Attitudes that our kids would see each other twice a week every week for two years. Right before a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation get together," Farley tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"They grew up together," she continues, as Polizzi adds, "They're mini us."

"Now that they have iPads and communication, they literally FaceTime and text each other every day," Farley says.

"They're besties," adds Polizzi.

Last month, Farley and Polizzi took their kids to visit their old stomping grounds from the original iteration of Jersey Shore. Farley's son Greyson, 7, and daughter Meilani, 9, and Polizzi's daughter, 8-year-old Giovanna, joined their parents to explore the T-shirt store that Farley and Polizzi worked in.



"Family 🥹," Farley captioned the shot, which showed the three kids standing in front of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Behind them, Farley stood between Vinny Guadagnino and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino.

Earlier that month, Polizzi shared scenes from a girls day with Farley and both their daughters, who posed for the snap and did matching peace signs and kissy faces. The image was followed by a picture of Giovanna and Meilani recreating the pose for their own photo while wearing swimsuits and hair towels.

Polizzi — who is also mom to sons Angelo, 4, and Lorenzo, 10 — wrote in the caption, "Twinning all day. 😘✌🏽 @jwoww," and many of her fans seemed to agree in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "You guys made exact replicas of yourselves 😭." Another fan commented, "Literally mini Snooki & JWoww."

