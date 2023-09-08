Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles as She Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's daughter is rocking the runway during New York Fashion Week!

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram that showed her daughter Giovanna, 8, as she walked at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show.

Holding hands with another model, Giovanna smiled and laughed as she made her way down the runway.

"So proud of my beautiful baby girl! You can do it all my baby!" Polizzi wrote in the caption. "✨ (you can totally tell I'm a cheer mom with me yelling)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Polizzi shares her daughter and two sons, Angelo, 4, and Lorenzo, 10, with husband Jionni LaValle.

In July, Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a few adorable photos with their kids as the cast of Jersey Shore visited their old stomping grounds. There were three special guests joining the group — Farley's son Greyson, 7, and daughter Meilani, 9, and Polizzi's daughter Giovanna.

"Family 🥹," Farley captioned the shot, which shows the three kids standing in front of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick. Behind them, Farley stood between Vinny Guadagnino and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino.

Earlier this summer, the reality TV star celebrated her daughter's first Communion, posting photos of Giovanna wearing the traditional white gown and tiara. In the picture, Giovanna stood next to her two brothers as they smiled for the camera.

"God bless my baby girl Giovanna Marie🕊️," Polizzi captioned the post.

Last year, the mother-daughter duo struck a pose together and shared a cute selfie on Instagram. In the pic, Polizzi smiled while looking at her mini-me, who had her face turned to the side as the two snapped the picture in a car.

"Girls day with my twinny 💅🏽," Polizzi wrote, adding in parentheses, "We're parked."

The reality star's followers were quick to shower the two with love, many pointing out their striking resemblance.

"Twinning for sure ❤️🙌," wrote one of her commenters, while another said, "She looks so much like you ❤️."