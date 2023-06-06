Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Daughter Giovanna's First Communion: 'God Bless My Baby Girl'

The 'Jersey Shore' alum shared sweet photos in honor of her daughter's big day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 6, 2023 02:14 PM
Snooki daughter communion
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Snooki/instagram

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is honoring her daughter on her big day.

The Jersey Shore alum, 35, shared a series of photos on Instagram in celebration of daughter Giovanna's first Communion. In the pictures, Giovanna, 7, wore a white gown and a tiara with a veil in her hair as she posed with her brothers Angelo, 4, and Lorenzo, 10.

"God bless my baby girl Giovanna Marie🕊️," Polizzi captioned the post.

Several of Polizzi's former Jersey Shore costars congratulated Giovanna in the comments, including Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

The reality tv star shares daughter Giovanna and sons Angelo and Lorenzo with husband Jionni LaValle.

In March, Polizzi celebrated as the youngest of her three children, Angelo, turned 4. She posted a sweet photo of the family from Angelo's shark-themed birthday party. "MY ANGELO SQUISHY IS TURNING 4🥹 of course we had a whale shark orca party 🐳🐋🦈 brb, crying," she wrote.

The mom of three held her little boy, with LaValle on the other side of him and daughter Giovanna and son Lorenzo standing in front of them. The whole family smiled in the adorable shot.

In May, Polizzi and her entire family took a trip to Disney World and posed in front of Cinderella's castle for a family photo. "The most important thing is family✨ #mycrew #disneyfam," the reality star captioned her post.

Polizzi posted other snaps from their vacation, including a sweet family selfie taken by her husband on a boardwalk, as well as numerous shots from Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

She wrote on one post, "No one loves dinosaurs & animals more than my Angelo🦕🦖 #mommysondate," while the former is captioned "Mawma bear and her cubs🥰 #blessedmawma #chaos."

The reality star's Instagram Story featured even more snaps of all three of her kids posing with Minnie Mouse and with Daisy Duck. They also rode the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride at Magic Kingdom and attended the Magic Kingdom Parade.

The entire Polizzi family sported matching t-shirts for the trip, all of which feature the phrase "Disney 2023."

