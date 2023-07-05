Nicole Shanahan Commits to Partner Jacob Strumwasser in 'Beautiful' Love Ceremony (Exclusive)

The celebration came nearly a year after a 'WSJ' story claimed she had an affair with Tesla's Elon Musk near the end of her marriage to Google's Sergey Brin — an allegation she strongly denies

By
Published on July 5, 2023 03:53PM EDT
Nicole Shanahan & Jacob Strumwasser wedding
Nicole Shanahan and Jacob Strumwasser at their love ceremony on May 5. Photo:

Kim Dunham

Nicole Shanahan has found a new love!

On May 5, the 37-year-old attorney and philanthropist committed to partner Jacob Strumwasser, a 39-year-old vice president at Lightning Labs and a "reformed Wall Street guy," as she describes him.

"He's silly, smart, sensitive, considerate, creative and loves nature,” she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about her transformative year.

The duo were surrounded by a small group of friends in Southern California during their love ceremony, which included a water blessing that paid homage to their shared passion for surfing.

"There’s a beach both he and I are very connected to, where we had independently surfed many times before meeting and then surfed together on an early date," she says. "We fell in love surfing there, and we did a love blessing ceremony with water we collected from that beach."

For more on Nicole Shanahan, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Nicole Shanahan & Jacob Strumwasser wedding
Jacob Strumwasser and Nicole Shanahan at their love ceremony on May 5.

Chester Chipperfield

After gathering the water, they finished the sweet ritual at her SoCal property.

"It was spontaneous with a few friends," she says. "We didn’t know who was gonna end up there, but we had a handful of friends and we had a friend who believes in the magic of water lead a water blessing for us. It was beautiful."

Sharing why she opted for a love ceremony over a traditional wedding, Shanahan says, "I’ve actually spent quite a bit of time understanding the history of marriage — how ancient peoples once married. The Druids and the Celtics would handfast. You know the term 'tying the knot?' It comes from this ancient Druid tradition of taking a piece of fabric and tying a knot around two people’s hands — they would fast their hands together."

Nicole Shanahan & Jacob Strumwasser wedding
Nicole Shanahan and Jacob Strumwasser at their love ceremony on May 5.

Lauren Avenius

"I always dreamed of doing a handfasting because I felt like it represents the spirit of marriage more than the legal documentation of marriage," she adds. "I think that in today’s society, we’ve really gone in the direction of these big, very expensive weddings with lots of people and tons of planning. Then we sign these legal documents...and I wonder if we lost the plot a little bit on what that’s all about."

The celebration came about 10 months after a July 2022 Wall Street Journal story in which unnamed sources claimed Shanahan had a tryst with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, 52, leading her then-husband, Google billionaire Brin, 49, to file for divorce. (Shanahan and Musk both denied the affair; WSJ told PEOPLE, “We are confident in our sourcing, and we stand by our reporting.”)

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Shanahan reveals the "utterly debilitating" aftermath of the allegation and says she was never more than friends with Musk, who was in her Silicon Valley circle.

While healing from the ordeal last summer, she attended the Burning Man festival, where she met Strumwasser through a friend.

“I was there for less than 24 hours and we met over coffee,” she says. “He had no idea who I was, and I had no idea who he was, and we became friends. Our relationship started as a deep friendship. We saw each other in a silo of our own experience with one another and nothing else.”

Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan at home on June 1.

Jessica Chou

Soon the pair realized they both love that special beach. "We were living parallel surfing lives it seems, and then we met at Burning Man, which is the driest place on the planet, and talked about how much we missed surfing," she says with a laugh. "I feel really fortunate, he’s lovely." 

She's found him to be a supportive partner, especially as she co-parents daughter Echo, 4, with Brin. "Echo comes first, and Jacob understands that, and he shows up for me as a friend," she says. "I feel like a better mother as a result."

Related Articles
Fin of Great white shark breaking surface of sea
Multiple Shark Attacks Reported in New York During 4th of July Week: 'A New Normal'
Brian-cox
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive)
Hayden T. Klemenok, Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
Rescue Teams Searching for Missing 24-Year-Old Hiker in Yosemite National Park
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O'Neal's Son Kevin McEnroe on Her Recovery: 'She's the Mom I Always Wanted'
Deep shadows and sun-lit sandstone rocks of this steep-sided canyon carved by the Colorado River, Arizona.
57-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Hiking Grand Canyon in 100-Degree Heat
Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center
25-Year-Old Man Dead After Fall at Waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park
Cardi B and offset coming out the Balenciaga store in Paris
Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
light-aircraft-myrtle-beach
5 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes in North Myrtle Beach
8 people stuck upside down on ride for hours in Wisconsin
Roller Coaster Traps Riders Upside Down for Over 3 Hours Due to 'Mechanical Failure' in Wisconsin
missing stoughton woman
Mass. Woman Who Was Missing for a Week Found Alive After Getting Stuck in Mud at Local State Park
Amber Heard Johnny Depp People Magazine Cover
Johnny Depp Feels 'Lucky,' Amber Heard Is Doing 'Better' One Year After Trial: (Exclusive Sources)
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023
Tatum O’Neal On Her Near-Fatal Stroke: 'I Woke Up From a Coma Without Any Words'