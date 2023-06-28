Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans' Relationship Timeline

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans had a whirlwind start to their romance.

The Pussycat Dolls alum met the former Scottish rugby player when he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 (Scherzinger was a judge on the show). Within a month, rumors swirled that the two were dating, but neither Scherzinger nor Evans confirmed their relationship until they made their red carpet debut at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.

"It's just a blessing to have a normal healthy relationship." Scherzinger told Extra in November 2020.

In June 2023, the couple got engaged after several years of dating. The Masked Singer judge shared the news on Instagram, posting photos of Evans' beach proposal, captioned: "I said yes 💍♥️."

From posting cute workout videos together to their engagement, here's everything to know about Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans' relationship.

October 2019: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans meet on The X Factor: Celebrity

Scherzinger and Evans first connected in 2019 when he appeared as a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity, on which Scherzinger was a judge. Evans was a member of the group Try Star along with two other rugby players, Levi Davis and Ben Foden. After finishing in the bottom two, the group was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Though Scherzinger opted to send Try Star home after a sing-off battle with girl group V5, she praised the group's final performance, saying it was "the greatest way to open up the show," which prompted fellow judge Simon Cowell to say he had "never seen Nicole smile like this in his life."

December 17, 2019: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are spotted in London

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Two months after The X Factor aired, Scherzinger and Evans were photographed together in London. Scherzinger rocked a red fur coat and a black fedora as the pair shopped in Piccadilly before grabbing a taxi, in photos obtained by the Evening Standard.

One month earlier, in late November 2019, Scherzinger seemingly denied the relationship rumors on the podcast The Dan Wootton Interview. The Grammy-nominated singer said at the time that her focus was on creating new music with The Pussycat Dolls.

"Thom is lovely, but what's going on is that I am very busy," Scherzinger told Wootton.

January 5, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans make their red carpet debut

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Jan. 5, 2020, Scherzinger and Evans officially confirmed their romance when they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Scherzinger wore a one-shoulder pink gown with diamond earrings and bracelets, while Evans wore a black-and-white suit for their first public outing as a couple.

January 6, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans make their relationship Instagram official

The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Scherzinger posted a photo with Evans on the Golden Globes red carpet, opting not to include a caption. Evans shared the same snap of the two posing together on his Instagram, sans caption.

January 7, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans hold hands on a date night in Hollywood

On Jan. 7, 2020, Scherzinger attended the Fox Winter TCA All-Star Party in Pasadena, California. During an interview on the red carpet, she told Extra that she "couldn't be happier" dating Evans.

That same evening, Scherzinger and Evans stepped out for a date at celebrity hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood, California. The two held hands as they left the restaurant, in photos obtained by The Sun.

March 24, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans post workout videos together

Nicole Scherzinger Instagram

While quarantining during the pandemic, Scherzinger posted a video on Instagram of her and Evans doing workout routines in their backyard. She listed the exercises in the caption, writing, "Here are some easy, at home workouts that you can try while self isolating this week ❤️."

Evans shared the same video and caption on his own Instagram.

March 30, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger posts first TikTok with Thom Evans

Later that month, Scherzinger posted her first TikTok with Evans. The video showed the two of them attempting a dance challenge to MC Hammer's hit song "U Can't Touch This." Scherzinger wore a cropped top and leopard-print leggings for the routine.

"Can't touch this 🔥😸," she captioned the TikTok.

She also shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Well… I finally gave in to @tiktok."

Evans reposted the TikTok video to his own Instagram with a similar caption. "Finally gave in to TikTok 🤷🏻‍♂️ @nicolescherzinger," he wrote.

Scherzinger later posted other workout videos with Evans on her TikTok.

"Getting our Tik Tok and a workout in 😜🤸🏽‍♀️ #fyp #levelup," she captioned one of the videos.

April 3, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger sings a duet with Thom Evans for his birthday

Scherzinger sang a romantic duet with Evans to celebrate his 35th birthday. She shared the sweet serenade on Instagram of the two staring into each other's eyes while singing Shania Twain's "You're Still the One." The couple ended the song with a kiss.

She captioned the adorable video, "For Thom's birthday yesterday he wanted to sing 🎶 and spread some love to everyone during this time. 🙏🏽 Happy birthday baby ❤️ @te11 @shaniatwain."

June 21, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger meets Thom Evans' parents

Thom Evans Instagram

On Father's Day 2020, Evans posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his parents and Scherzinger. In the image, Scherzinger's arms are wrapped affectionately over Evans' shoulders.

"Happy Fathers Day Dad! Love ya 9 iron Brian x," he captioned the photo.

November 6, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans celebrate their first anniversary

Thom Evans Instagram

The couple marked their first anniversary together with touching social media tributes.

"In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love ❤️," Evans captioned a photo of them together.

The next day, Scherzinger shared the same photo with the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much 🤍."

November 11, 2020: Nicole Scherzinger calls Thom Evans her "partner in crime"

Thom Evans Instagram

In her November 2020 interview with Extra, Scherzinger revealed more about her relationship with Evans.

"He's just my partner in crime," she said. "He's my best friend, and we love to laugh together. We are real big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together, we cook together. He's my man, my life, my dreams."

She added that she "definitely" wants kids when she's ready.

"It's kind of hard now because I'm supposed to be touring next year. So, it's just about timing. I've always wanted a family, so in the right time," she said.

January 23, 2021: Nicole Scherzinger opens up about her relationship with Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger Instagram

Scherzinger shared more details about her past relationships and how Evans motivates her in her fitness journey during an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she said.

She continued, "I mainly exercise for my mental health. The positive endorphins help me be creative, and Thom is the king of working out, so he motivates me. He says, 'Come on, you'll feel so much better afterward,' and I'm so competitive I'll be, like, 'OK!' "

September 10, 2021: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans pose at a benefit in Italy

Claudio Lavenia/amfAR/Getty

In September 2021, Scherzinger and Evans attended an amfAR gala benefit dinner at the Arsenale in Venice, Italy. The nonprofit organization is devoted to AIDS research, and Scherzinger was tapped to perform at the exclusive event.

On the red carpet, the singer wore a sheer black gown with cutouts, and Evans looked sharp in a patterned black suit with a bowtie. Scherzinger later changed into a white strapless Tony Ward Couture dress for her performance.

October 23, 2021: Thom Evans says he "hit the jackpot" with Nicole Scherzinger

Evans opened up about his relationship with Scherzinger in an exclusive interview with The Sun in October 2021, saying, "She's so easy and fun to be around. I've hit the jackpot."

The former rugby player revealed that he never thought about approaching Scherzinger, but he fell hard when he and his bandmates met her on The X Factor: Celebrity.

"It wasn't even in my thought process to try it on with Nicole because it would have been unprofessional, and she's so lovely and stunning in every possible way," he said. "I was just like, 'She's out of my league.' It was only after we sang an awkward performance of 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' and she kindly saved us in the show that we as a band went up to her dressing room to thank her. That was the first time I met her, and I've never looked back."

Evans noted that it would have been "awkward and weird" to slide into her DMs and that he is "really grateful that it happened naturally."

"People always say, 'When you know, you know,' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment," he added. "But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome, and it has been awesome ever since."

November 6, 2021: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans see a Broadway musical together

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Scherzinger and Evans attended the hit Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. The couple posed for photos backstage, with Scherzinger and Evans both dressed in black.

February 14, 2022: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans share sweet tributes for Valentine's Day

Nicole Scherzinger Instagram

For Valentine's Day 2022, Evans shared two selfies on Instagram of him and Scherzinger as they posed in a garden.

"I am so happy to have you in my life @nicolescherzinger Happy Valentine's Day my love ❤️," he captioned the snaps.

Scherzinger, in turn, posted a video of her dancing seductively to Surf Mesa's "ily (i love you baby)" in a sparkly red heart-shaped top and matching skirt. She ended the clip by making a heart with her hands.

She captioned the video, "Happy Valentine's Day my love @te11 Missing you ♥️."

February 24, 2022: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans take a trip to Mexico

Thom Evans Instagram



In February 2022, Scherzinger and Evans attended a friend's wedding together in Mexico. Evans captioned a slideshow of photos from their vacation: "Thank you for the memories Mexico 🇲🇽❤️." Scherzinger replied in the comments, "🤍❤️🤍."

The following month, the couple took a trip to the singer's native Hawaii. Scherzinger shared some cute moments from the visit on Instagram.



April 2, 2022: Nicole Scherzinger refers to Thom Evans as her "real life Superman"

Scherzinger celebrated Evans' 37th birthday with a sweet photo of the pair from their trip to Mexico.

"Happy birthday @te11 Thank you for making me and this world so happy with your gorgeous light, love, talent and abs! And for being my real life Superman! I love you very much 💛," she captioned the image on Instagram.

June 29, 2022: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans celebrate her birthday

A few months later, the pair spent Scherzinger's birthday in Mykonos, Greece. Evans posted a photo of them hugging at the Nōema restaurant with the caption, "Happy Birthday my love @nicolescherzinger ❤️."

The birthday girl also shared a gallery of photos from their trip and thanked her fans for the "beautiful birthday wishes."

"My heart is so full ❤️," she concluded. The couple continued the romantic getaway, jetting off to Santorini, Greece the following month.

January 1, 2023: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans celebrate New Year's Eve

Instagram/nicolescherzinger

Scherzinger and Evans rang in 2023 in style. The Pussycat Dolls alum wore a 1920s-inspired flapper dress with feathers, while Evans donned a dapper green velvet suit.

The duo both posted about their evening, with Scherzinger sharing a series of photos and videos of their New Year's Eve festivities, including a video of her and Evans dancing together.

June 27, 2023: Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans get engaged

Nicole Scherzinger/instagram

After more than four years of dating, Evans got down on one knee and asked Scherzinger to marry him. The couple shared the engagement news on Instagram, both posting photos of the beachside proposal.

"My Ever After 💍❤️," Evans captioned his post. For her part, Scherzinger wrote, "I said yes 💍♥️."