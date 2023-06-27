The Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Thom Evans

Nobody gonna love her better — Nicole Scherzinger is ready to "Stickwitu" forever, Thom Evans!

The former rugby player recently proposed to the Pussycat Dolls lead singer — and she accepted, Scherzinger announced on social media Tuesday.

"I said yes 💍♥️," the Masked Singer judge, 44, wrote alongside photos of the beach proposal.

Evans, 38, shared the same photos and captioned the post, "My Ever After 💍❤️."

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Afterparty in Beverly Hills in January 2020.



Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger. Nicole Scherzinger/instagram

In May, Scherzinger shared photos on Instagram from their trip to Portugal. Meanwhile, in April, she shared fun photos from an amusement park trip. She also posted a sweet photo with a large teddy bear and Evans on Valentine's Day.

The couple rang in the New Year together and Evans shared a sweet photo from their festivities on Instagram.

"Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous 2023 ✌️❤️," he captioned the post of the couple dressed to the nines.

They also enjoy doing couples workouts together — and share their routines on social media.

Scherzinger and Evans had first sparked dating rumors after he appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor U.K. in 2019, which Scherzinger judged. Despite the rumors, the two had not confirmed they were an item.

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger in January 2020. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Evans previously dated model and actress Kelly Brook, whom he split from in 2013. Scherzinger previously dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019. In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.

"Sometimes people stay in relationships because they get complacent, because it's comfortable for them, because they don't want to be alone,” she told PEOPLE in May 2015. "It's a new chapter in my life. I'm going through a very transformative time in my life."

