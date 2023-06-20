Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day

Nicole Richie is celebrating the man who raised her, as well as the man she started a family with, on Father's Day.

The former reality star, 41, honored the fathers in her life on her Instagram Story Sunday, beginning with dad Lionel Richie.

Richie shared a photo where the singer, 74, gets cupping therapy done as she crouches in front of him.

She wrote, "Happy Father's Day @lionelrichie. I'm sorry for lighting you on fire that one time and taking photos of it. But it was for your health."



]Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Instagram/nicolerichie

Next, she shared a photo of the pair in beekeeper suits, writing, "I'm also sorry for blindfolding you, putting you in a beekeeper's suit, and surprising you with 2 beehives, but it enhanced your garden, so your welcome."

Moving on to husband Joel Madden, 44, she shared a throwback photo of the Good Charlotte rocker walking with their now-teenage kids Sparrow, 13, and Harlow, 15, when they were little ones.

"Our fave❤️," she captioned the shot, later adding another of Madden cuddling with Sparrow.

Instagram/nicolerichie

Richie concluded her tribute by sharing a photo of Madden and her dad posing together among a lit-up backdrop.

Richie and Madden have been married since 2010 and are notoriously protective of their kids.

Instagram/nicolerichie

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Simple Life alum shared that daughter Harlow is a fashionista just like her mom.

"She takes my clothes all the time," she said. "I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it's mine]."

Richie has learned a lot about parenting over the past few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She told PEOPLE in July 2021 that although her two kids had different experiences throughout the crisis, she was able to focus on activities that grounded them.