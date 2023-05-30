Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's 4th Birthday with Shark-Themed Party: Photos

Nicole Polizzi shares sons Angelo and Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna with husband Jionni LaValle

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 30, 2023 12:42 PM
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's 4th Birthday
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle with sons Angelo and Lorenzo and daugher Giovanna. Photo:

Snooki /Instagram

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's babies are growing up!

The Jersey Shore star, 35, celebrated as the youngest of her three children, son Angelo, turned 4, sharing a sweet family photo from the shark-themed celebration over the weekend.

"MY ANGELO SQUISHY IS TURNING 4🥹 of course we had a whale shark orca party 🐳🐋🦈 brb, crying," she wrote.

The mom of three held her little boy, with husband Jionni LaValle on the other side of him and daughter Giovanna, 7, and son Lorenzo, 10, standing in front of them. The whole family smiled in the adorable shot.

On Tuesday, Polizzi shouted her son out on his actual birthday on her Instagram Story, showing the little one playing with two plastic sharks during his weekend party, writing, "Happy 4th birthday today to my Angelo! Love you beyond words!!!"

LaValle also shared a birthday post for his son on Instagram, writing, "Happy 4th Birthday to one of my best buddies in the world !!!"

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's 4th Birthday
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jionni LaValle's youngest son, Angelo.

Snooki /Instagram

The reality star spoke with PEOPLE in September about her life outside of Jersey Shore, where the mom of three loves soaking up the little moments at home with her kids.

"I just love staying at home and relaxing on the couch and all watching a movie together," she said. "I feel like in general, we're so busy running around at school and sports and everything."

"So when we do have those moments where we're all on the couch together as a family, just watching a movie, it's my best time."

