Nicole Kidman Shares Adorable Snap of Pet Poodle Julian Behind the Wheel of a Car — See the Photo!

The actress adopted her toy poodle Julian in 2019

Published on August 17, 2023 08:18AM EDT
Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Nicole Kidman Posts Adorable Photos of Pet Poodle 'Driving' Her Car
Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Nicole Kidman Instagram

Nicole Kidman’s dog is taking the wheel.

The Special Ops: Lioness star, 56, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday, in which she included photos of her pet toy poodle Julian in a car.

The canine could be seen looking out a half-down car window on a road in the first photo shared, as another shot showed him happily peering out the window in a parking lot.

Julian was then photographed with his paws placed on the middle of the vehicle's steering wheel in the final image.

"Passenger prince takes the wheel 🐾," Kidman joked in her caption.

Nicole Kidman Posts Adorable Photos of Pet Poodle 'Driving' Her Car
Nicole Kidman posts a photo of Julian with his paws on the wheel of her car while in park.

Nicole Kidman Instagram

Kidman adopted Julian in July 2019. At the time, she shared the news with an adorable Instagram photo of her holding the poodle up to her face with a smile.

“My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!" Kidman wrote alongside the image.

Nicole Kidman Posts Adorable Photos of Pet Poodle 'Driving' Her Car
Nicole Kidman'd dog Julian enjoys a ride in the car.

Nicole Kidman Instagram

“We got a dog! Her [Nicole Kidman's] first-ever dog ever!,” Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, told iHeart Radio later that month. “I’ve had dogs all my life, but never anything this small.”

"It wasn’t my idea of a dog at first, you know?,” Urban, 55, continued. I’ve always had dogs that you can go out in the yard and wrestle with and have fun with, and Nic called me and said, “I found our dog... he’s a toy poodle! And, I was like NOOOOOOOO!” 

He later conceded, however, that the poodle was “a big hit.”

While Julian may have been Kidman’s first dog, he wasn’t her first pet, as the Being the Ricardos actress also owns cats Ginger and Snow, plus a black-and-white rescue cat Louis she adopted in 2020.

Kidman — who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12 with Urban— splits her time between Nashville and Australia, where she also keeps lots of farm animals, she told You magazine last year.

"They’re a little fierce," said Kidman of the alpacas at the time. "They make noises, they spit and they can bite."

She added, “I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers ... those backpacks that you can put them in… They hop in. They can’t wait to get in."

