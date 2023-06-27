Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 for Charity in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: 'So Much Love'

Nicole Kidman is helping give back in a big way.

On Friday, the actress visited the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auto show, where she helped raise $700,000 for the Florida-based Kristi House organization.

During the show, Kidman, 56, assisted in auctioning off a rare 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The actress appeared onstage alongside Amanda Altman (the CEO of Kristi House, which "is dedicated to eradicating child abuse and child sex trafficking — working nationally on solutions, and locally to heal child-victims," per their website) and Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson.

“I was here with my husband yesterday, and I heard about the car from this good man,” Kidman said from the stage, according to the outlet. “And I said, ‘Can I please come back and try to get extra money — extra money! — for Kristi House, because they do extraordinary work.' "



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Nicole Kidman raises money for charity at car show. Instagram/nicolekidman

The automobile first sold for $400,000 — but the buyer put it back up for bid after pledging the amount to charity, when it went for $300,000, for a total for $700,000.

The winning bid also came with four meet-and-greet tickets to one of Keith Urban's residency shows in Vegas, which Kidman reportedly offered up impromptu.

“He doesn’t know I’m doing this, I just threw it in,” the Practical Magic actress joked of her husband, according to the Review-Journal. “He’ll find out later.”

Kidman shared footage from the auction to her Instagram Story on Monday, showing the moment the first buyer decided to donate the car back for a second bid.

"So much love for the people that donated $700K!" the Oscar winner wrote.

Nicole Kidman sees Adele (L) and husband Keith Urban perform in Las Vegas. Instagram/nicolekidman

Kidman also shared videos from her time seeing both Urban, 55, and Adele in concert in the Nevada city during her trip.

"Magical weekend in #Vegas! 🎉," she captioned a celebratory image of herself in the audience at Adele's show, with confetti raining down around her.

Her Vegas trip seemed to cap off quite a month for Kidman, who celebrated her birthday last week and, on Sunday, her 17th wedding anniversary with Urban.

"Happy Anniversary my Love," the actress captioned a steamy black-and-white snapshot of the pair to mark the latter occasion.

In a tribute post for Kidman's birthday days earlier, Urban wrote, "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx."