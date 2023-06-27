Entertainment Movies Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 for Charity in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: 'So Much Love' Aside from raising close to three-quarters of a million dollars for charity, the actress took in shows from both Adele and husband Keith Urban By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Website Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Nicole Kidman. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media Nicole Kidman is helping give back in a big way. On Friday, the actress visited the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auto show, where she helped raise $700,000 for the Florida-based Kristi House organization. During the show, Kidman, 56, assisted in auctioning off a rare 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The actress appeared onstage alongside Amanda Altman (the CEO of Kristi House, which "is dedicated to eradicating child abuse and child sex trafficking — working nationally on solutions, and locally to heal child-victims," per their website) and Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson. “I was here with my husband yesterday, and I heard about the car from this good man,” Kidman said from the stage, according to the outlet. “And I said, ‘Can I please come back and try to get extra money — extra money! — for Kristi House, because they do extraordinary work.' " Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Nicole Kidman raises money for charity at car show. Instagram/nicolekidman Beauties Who Do Good: 9 Celebs Whose Charity Work Inspire Us to No End The automobile first sold for $400,000 — but the buyer put it back up for bid after pledging the amount to charity, when it went for $300,000, for a total for $700,000. The winning bid also came with four meet-and-greet tickets to one of Keith Urban's residency shows in Vegas, which Kidman reportedly offered up impromptu. “He doesn’t know I’m doing this, I just threw it in,” the Practical Magic actress joked of her husband, according to the Review-Journal. “He’ll find out later.” Kidman shared footage from the auction to her Instagram Story on Monday, showing the moment the first buyer decided to donate the car back for a second bid. "So much love for the people that donated $700K!" the Oscar winner wrote. Nicole Kidman sees Adele (L) and husband Keith Urban perform in Las Vegas. Instagram/nicolekidman Keith Urban Shows Fans Nicole Kidman Wedding Footage at Vegas Residency: 'It Felt Like the Right Time' Kidman also shared videos from her time seeing both Urban, 55, and Adele in concert in the Nevada city during her trip. "Magical weekend in #Vegas! 🎉," she captioned a celebratory image of herself in the audience at Adele's show, with confetti raining down around her. Her Vegas trip seemed to cap off quite a month for Kidman, who celebrated her birthday last week and, on Sunday, her 17th wedding anniversary with Urban. "Happy Anniversary my Love," the actress captioned a steamy black-and-white snapshot of the pair to mark the latter occasion. In a tribute post for Kidman's birthday days earlier, Urban wrote, "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx."