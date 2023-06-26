Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban to Mark 17 Years Married: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'

The actress and country singer tied the knot on June 25, 2006, and share two daughters

Published on June 26, 2023
Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are marking another year of wedded bliss.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, celebrated 17 years of marriage with her country-singer beau on Sunday, sharing a steamy black-and-white snapshot of the pair.

Dressed to the nines, Kidman and Urban, 55, are shown leaning in close to one another in the pic, as Kidman cups her husband's face sweetly.

"Happy Anniversary my Love," the Being the Ricardos actress wrote in her caption.

Among the well wishes in the comments section was one from Vanessa Hudgens, who simply wrote, "Faves" in honor of the couple.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in her anniversary tribute photo.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Kidman and Urban began dating in 2005 and they tied the knot the following year in Sydney. The pair share daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12. (Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.)

Back in March, Urban kicked off his second Las Vegas residency show with a little throwback to the couple's wedding, in the form of footage from their big day, while performing 2010's "Without You."

"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "It was really more about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that."

Urban, of course, got permission from his wife to air "just a little bit" of video from that day.

"I don't know if that's her favorite song, but it was the right one for the footage," he said.

Nicole Kidman and husband Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the ACM Awards. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Kidman's anniversary tribute on Instagram comes days after her husband honored the Big Little Lies actress on her 56th birthday, sharing a photo of his wife from behind.

In the outdoorsy snapshot, Kidman could be seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and pink baseball cap, her blonde hair tied back into a ponytail, as she peered up at an owl that was sitting on a tree branch.

"To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx," Urban wrote in his caption.

In her own birthday tribute post, Kidman's good pal Naomi Watts wrote, "Happy birthday my darling friend 🎉. Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures."

Added Watts, 54, in her caption alongside a snapshot of the pair, "Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support. 💥💕"

