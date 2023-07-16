Nicole Kidman Defends Her Viral Miu Miu Miniskirt Cover: 'It Was My Choice'

Nicole Kidman is defending her decision to wear the viral Miu Miu micro miniskirt on the cover of Vanity Fair's 2022 Hollywood Issue.

The actress, 56, explained why she graced the cover in the meme-sparking skirt and bralette set in a new cover story for Australia’s Stellar magazine, which is on newsstands now.

“I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them ‘teenage choices’ because I just don’t ever think of consequences,” Kidman said of her style.

“Part of my brain just doesn’t think like that. I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform.’ Or, ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’d love to do that,’” she continued. “I try to [stay] in that place because I think otherwise you get scared or worried.”



Nicole Kidman defended the outfit she wore on the cover of 'Vanity Fair' magazine's 2022 Hollywood issue. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media

Kidman's daring two-piece Vanity Fair look — designed by Miuccia Prada for the spring/summer 2022 collection — first hit the runway in Milan last October and has been seen on stars including Hailey Bieber, Emma Corrin and Zendaya.

Seemingly an ode to the Y2K low-rise trend, the chino skirt was so short that the whites of the pockets poked out from under the hemline. The ensemble sparked fierce online criticism — which Kidman said she intentionally avoids.

“Don’t tell me, I don’t really want to know — it will stop me doing what I want to do. There are times when you hear things and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s really hurtful,’” the Oscar winner said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



“Because you can’t be under a rock,” she explained. “But at the same time, I really try to stay free in the choices because otherwise, before you know it, you’re just closed off and you can’t step anywhere.”

“I want for myself just to keep going, ‘Oh, well, I’m trying something or I wanted to do it. It was fun. That was my choice. And yeah, I own it. I’m accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it,'” the actress acknowledged.

Nicole Kidman. Getty Images

Kidman previously addressed the controversial cover with her Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia’s June Issue, saying that she "showed up" on the set of the photo shoot, and Vanity Fair had a different outfit picked out for her to wear.

But then she saw the Miu Miu set and asked if it was an option. "I was like, 'No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?' " she recalled.

The question caused stylist Katie Grand — who Kidman described as "fantastic" — to wonder whether she'd heard the actress correctly.

"Katie was like, 'You're willing to wear that?!' And I said, 'Wear it?! I'm begging you to wear it!' " she recounted.

