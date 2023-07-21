Nicole Kidman Says Daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, 'Love' Returning to Australia

The actress shares her two daughters with husband Keith Urban

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 21, 2023 04:52PM EDT
Nicole Kidman is reminiscing about her home country of Australia.

In a recent interview with Australian reporter Angela Bishop, the Northman actress, 56, revealed that she is planning on returning to Australia with her kids to see family.

"Nicole, are you coming home anytime soon for anything? Is there anything on the horizon we should know about?" Bishop asks.

"Just family. Always family. We jump in and out quite a bit, sometimes under the radar, which is always lovely too," Kidman replies.

"The girls love it too, so yeah, we're very much always back and forth," Kidman explains. "It's a huge part of our life and seeing my sister and all of my nieces and nephews and my mama so [blows a kiss] to all of them."

The star shares her two daughters, Faith, 12, and Sunday, 15, with husband Keith Urban, 55. She is also mom to daughter Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61.

Kidman and Urban are notoriously private about their daughters' lives, though both Faith and Sunday have occasionally made public appearances over the years. They were extras in their mom's HBO show Big Little Lies, and voiced baby birds in the film Angry Birds 2. The girls even became close with the children of Kidman's Big Little Lies costars, as she explained to PEOPLE.

Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: âSo Much Loveâ

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media

"They've grown up with those kids because I had them on-set around Monterey, and I'm like, 'Playdates, playdates!' " she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on new challenges for Kidman's two daughters. While speaking to Glamour U.K. in November 2020, she explained that Faith and Sunday were "working through the emotions" of social distancing.

"One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends," she added.

And although they return to Australia often, when daughter Sunday was younger, the family relocated to Tennessee. In addition to picking up her parents' Australian lingo, Sunday adopted a bit of a Southern accent.

"My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl," Kidman told PEOPLE in 2016. "They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

