'AJLT''s Nicole Ari Parker Says Her Character’s ‘Fabulous’ Closet Is Her ‘Safe Space’

“This is all part of the fabulousness of her, where she gets her strength,” Parker explained

Published on August 1, 2023 09:57PM EDT
Nicole Ari Parker at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicole Ari Parker says her closet in 'And Just Like That...' is her character's safe space. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

And just like that, the Sex and the City reboot has upped the glamor!


In episode seven of AJLT… season two, Nicole Ari Parker’s character Lisa deals with an invasion of privacy. Her son Herbert Wexley Jr., played by Elijah Jacob, allows his girl crush to enter his mother’s walk-in closet, a fabulous sanctuary that makes the mammoth closet Mr. Big built for Carrie look like a simple chest of drawers.


During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter conducted ahead of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and published Tuesday, Parker, 52, opened up about the significance of her character’s closet.


“Susan Fales-Hill has joined on as a writer-producer, and she was very instrumental in working with the art department and the props department to say that, ‘Yes, these clothes are fabulous,’ but in [Lisa’s] personal space — her safe space — she likes to stay inspired; remember her ancestry; remember the people that came before her,” the mom of two said.

“This is all part of the fabulousness of her, where she gets her strength,” she continued.

Parker’s character, African-American documentarian and socialite Lisa Todd Wexley, has been serving viewers the most iconic walk-in wardrobe moment since her introduction in the reboot’s first season. 


Viewers are also given a different perspective about what it’s like to be a Black woman living in New York City through Parker’s character.


“It’s always an interesting thing when a Black character is added to a predominantly white show, and you don’t know where it’s going; who’s handling the details,” Parker told THR. “Yes, it could be funny, but maybe that’s all it is. But I have a father. I’ve got a mother-in-law. I’ve got the greats on the wall, my private space. That’s important, because that’s what’s usually missing.”

And Just Like That Press Imagery
In 'And Just Like That...' Lisa's character's closet rivals that of Carrie Bradshaw!.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

The Almost Christmas actress also praised showrunner Michael Patrick King for being “really instrumental” in shaping her character’s personality, and diehard fashion sense.

“The show is a dramedy,” she began. “It’s fantastical and over the top in wonderful fashionista ways. But I think that Michael Patrick King’s genius lies in the everyday clashing of what we bring into the room. I walk into a room, I’m bringing two parents that were born in the ’40s. Even if I’m just placing an order in a restaurant, I’m bringing a private school all my life. I’m bringing inner-city Baltimore. Just because I’m presenting maybe as the actress that you know from a TV show, I have all of these dynamics.”

And Just Like That... Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Karen Pittman
Parker, far left, plays Lisa in the glamorous reboot to 'Sex and the City.'.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

And Just Like That... season 2 is currently streaming on Max.

