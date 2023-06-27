Nicolas Coster, 'Santa Barbara' and 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 89

In a Facebook post, Coster's daughter announced that the actor died in a Florida hospital on Monday night

By
Published on June 27, 2023 01:44PM EDT
Nicolas Coster
Photo:

Bobby Bank/Getty 

Nicolas Coster, the actor best known for his work on Santa Barbara, All My Children and Another World, has died. He was 89.

In a Facebook post shared on Coster's page Monday evening, his daughter. Dinneen Coster, confirmed the actor's death.

“It’s with great sadness that I am posting this to my father’s book page,” she wrote. “Nicolas Coster passed on this evening in a hospital in Florida.  Please remember him as a great artist.  He was an actor’s actor!  I will always be inspired by him and know how lucky I am to have such a great father!! Rest In Peace.”

A cause of death was not provided. PEOPLE has reached out to Coster’s team for additional comment.

Nicolas Coster

Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty 

Coster was best known for his role as Robert Delaney on the NBC series Another World (also known as Somerset) between 1970 and 1979. He also appeared as the kidnapper Steve Andrews on All My Children from 1988 to 1989, and as Mayor Jack Madison on The Bay from 2010 to 2019.

Another one of his leading roles was on the NBC series Santa Barbara, in which Coster played Lionel Lockridge from 1984 through 1988. After a brief hiatus due to Coster’s distaste for a potential storyline on the show, he returned from 1990 to 1993, when the show ended.

He received four Daytime Emmy nominations for the role. It was the role of Madison on The Bay — an Amazon soap — that landed Coster his first Emmy in 2017. 

Nicolas Coster

Alamy Stock Photo

Other television programs Coster appeared on include The Green Hornet, Charlie’s Angels, One Day at a Time, Who’s the Boss?, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Cold Case, among others. He continued to star on television series until his 2023 death, with his most recent appearances in American Crime Story, Netflix’ Dead to Me and The Rookie: Feds.

Coster’s acting career expanded far past the limits of daytime television, too. His list of films included Titanic, All The President’s Men, The Desert Rats, and Sea of Lost Ships.

Along with daughter Dinneen, Coster leaves behind his wife, Beth Pantel, and a second daughter, Candice Jr. Coster. The actor also had a son, Ian, who died in 2016. 

