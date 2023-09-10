Nicolas Cage Jokes He 'Transported' to Toronto Movie Premiere a Day After Daughter's First Birthday (Exclusive)

The actor just celebrated his youngest daughter August Francesca Coppola's big day, and now he's celebrating a new film

Published on September 10, 2023 05:02PM EDT
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage poses for photos at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo:

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty 

Nicolas Cage has quickly realized that celebrating his baby daughter ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival is "becoming a tradition."

Just in time for last year's TIFF, the Oscar winner, 59, welcomed his little girl with wife Riko Shibata. And this time around, Cage jokes exclusively with PEOPLE that he "transported" to the world premiere of his new film Dream Scenario the day after celebrating 1-year-old August Francesca Coppola's first birthday.

"It's becoming a tradition. She had her first, one-year birthday party yesterday. And here I am today. I'm just like sort of transported," he says.

"I think it's a good tradition. We had a nice time together yesterday."

Dream Scenario is set to hit theaters on Nov. 10.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023 in New York City
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata attend the premiere of "Renfield". Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Cage, who previously shared that his little one's birthday celebration will include her wearing "a Supergirl cape," left home after the comic book festivities to promote his new film — which comes from the minds of writer-director Kristoffer Borgli and co-producer Ari Aster.

According to a summary on the TIFF website, it follows a professor who realizes that he's starting to appear in other people's dreams, making him an "overnight celebrity."

The festival, along with A24, shared a first look at the film in August, with Cage appearing unrecognizable in the role as he rocked a balding head of hair, grey beard and glasses. A24's websitealso notes that Michael Cera and Julianne Nicholson appear alongside the actor in the cast.

As to who he wants to see appear in his own dreams, Cage tells PEOPLE that he already has that one figured out, too.

"I always like it when my father shows up," he says. "I haven't seen him in person since he passed on. So when he shows up, that's always a good thing."

A father of three children — including sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships — Cage welcomed his youngest last September, months after PEOPLE exclusively revealed he and his wife, 28, were "elated" to be expecting their first child together.

Cage told Access Hollywood after the revelation that he was  "extremely excited" to be a dad again, since his "boys" were "all grown up."

"I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said at the time. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

