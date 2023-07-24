Nicolas Cage Responds to Owen Wilson Calling Him a Dream Costar: A 'Superb Talent' (Exclusive)

"I would love to work with Owen," the actor tells PEOPLE, recalling an early memory with fellow actor Jack Nicholson

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 05:50PM EDT
Nicolas Cage, Owen Wilson
Nicolas Cage and Owen Wilson. Photo:

Jason Koerner/WireImage, Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Turns out Owen Wilson isn’t the only actor who wants to see him onscreen with Nicolas Cage

Reacting to Wilson naming Cage as his dream scene partner, the Face/Off actor calls Wilson a “superb talent.” 

“I would love to work with Owen,” Cage, 59, tells PEOPLE. “I have admired him since he came on in Bottle Rocket.”

The Oscar winner adds that Wilson, 54, is “unlike anyone — except he does remind me of Dennis Hopper.”

Cage also recalls a story that confirms his belief that Wilson resembles the Oscar-nominated Easy Rider screenwriter and Hoosiers actor.

“I remember a million years ago I had a big party when I had an apartment in DTLA and Owen was there,” Cage says.

“I was standing across the room with Jack Nicholson and we were both observing Owen," he says, "and I asked Jack, ‘Don’t you think he resembles Dennis Hopper both physically and energetically?’ Jack said, ‘Him?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And we both watched Owen a bit longer and then had some lemon tart."

US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Wilson, who stars this year in the Bob Ross-inspired Paint and in the upcoming Justin Simien-directed Haunted Mansion remake (in theaters July 28), had said who “pops to mind” when asked who he’d most like to work with was Cage, having “just loved him in so many movies.” 

If Cage’s reaction is anything to go by, audiences may be treated to seeing the two stars together.

Earlier this year, Cage led the horror-comedy Renfield, playing Dracula, and will next be seen opposite Joel Kinnaman in the thriller Sympathy for the Devil (in theaters July 28). The cinematic icon also recently played a version of himself in the comedic The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as well as a briefly glimpsed Superman in The Flash — fulfilling the promise of an unproduced big-screen rendition that would have cast Cage as the Man of Steel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicolas Cage is Dracula in Official Renfield Trailer
Nicolas Cage in "Renfield". Universal Pictures

As Wilson tells PEOPLE, 1996’s Bottle Rocket was indeed the breakout film that put him on the radar of Hollywood insiders like Cage.

He and his University of Texas at Austin dorm roommate Wes Anderson began writing plays and screenplays, with Anderson encouraging Wilson to try his hand at acting.

“It was him saying he wanted me and my brother Luke to play the characters,” Wilson remembers, “and, obviously, [Anderson’s vision] has only continued and strengthened” since — with such hits as Rushmore, the Oscar-nominated The Royal Tenenbaums and this year’s Asteroid City

“I recently went to Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl, and I hear somebody go, ‘Ca-CAW’ [a Bottle Rocket reference],” recalls Wilson. “I turn back, and this guy’s pointing at me. This movie that did no box office — the idea that 30 years later it stuck with somebody enough that they’re seeing me and saying that is nice.”

Related Articles
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Actress Jennifer Lopez and actress Salma Hayek attend the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards on March 22, 1997 at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Throwback Photo with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Singer's Birthday
Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup from Common 'Wasn't Mutual' Despite Rapper Claiming Otherwise
Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences
Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Enjoy Ice Cream While Out on a Stroll in Saint-Tropez: Photos
Robin Williams Zelda williams Zachary Williams
Robin Williams’ Kids Honor Late Actor With Posts Celebrating His 72nd Birthday: ‘Miss You and Love You Forever!’
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Reflects on SAG Membership as She Joins Strike Picket Lines: 'Proud to Walk in Solidarity'
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Says Husband Christopher Guest Encouraged Her to Write New Graphic Novel ‘Mother Nature’
Will Smith; Dwayne Johnson; Jamie Foxx
Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake React to Jamie Foxx Speaking Out After Medical Emergency: 'Love You'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Robert Downey Jr. Says Cillian Murphy Made Biggest Sacrifice of Any Actor He's Ever Seen for 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Record for Female Director with $155M; 'Oppenheimer' Smashes Expectations
Owen Wilson, Zoolander, Shanghai Noon
Owen Wilson Breaks Down His Favorite Memories of Making ‘Zoolander’ and More (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Was 'Spot On' as He Had First Photo Taken Since Medical Emergency: 'It Was Like Nothing Happened' (Exclusive)
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Says His Friendship with Ben Affleck 'Changed' After His Father Died: We 'Make Every Second Count'
ady Gaga performs during the filming of the movie "Joker: Folie ÃÂ  Deux" in New York
'Joker 2' Cinematographer: Lady Gaga Was So Immersed in Her Character, It Feels Like I ‘Never Even Met Her’
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Samuel L. Jackson Says a Deleted Scene from 'A Time to Kill' 'Kept Me from Getting an Oscar'