Nicolas Cage Once Bought an Airplane Seat for His Son's Imaginary Friend, Minnie Driver Reveals

Nicolas Cage knows that sometimes, parents have to just go with the flow.

A sweet story about the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 59, came to light when actress Minnie Driver shared an anecdote about him in the comments of a viral Instagram post.

Underneath a story shared by IAmThirtyAF on Instagram about a couple being asked to give up their wedding suite for a celebrity guest, who was later revealed to be Cage, Driver shared a heartwarming moment she bared witness to between the actor and one of his sons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Was once on a plane with NC and his son and a seat had also been purchased for his son's imaginary friend 🖤," she wrote.

Cage is dad to sons Kal-El, 17, and Weston, 32, from previous relationships, as well as daughter August Francesca, 9 months, with wife Riko Shibata.

Last year, the star told Access Hollywood that he was "extremely excited" to be a father again ahead of his daughter's birth.

Michael Kovac/Getty

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.

Shortly after August Francesca's birth in September, Cage got on a plane to attend the premiere of his film Butcher's Crossing at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF, Cage said, "I literally just left the hospital and got on a plane, and came here. The deal was: 'Look, if my daughter has not arrived yet, then I'm not going, but tell them I most likely will go.'"

He added he went "straight to the airport" after his daughter's arrival.

"I would not have been here, but I kept my word, and I'm here honoring my commitment — but I'm looking forward to getting back to my wife and my daughter," the National Treasure actor said at the time.

