Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable in First Look Photo from New Movie 'Dream Scenario'

Nicolas Cage's latest role sees the star lose some hair on his head — and add it to his face.

On Wednesday, A24 and the Toronto International Film Festival shared a first-look image at Cage, 59, in his upcoming movie Dream Scenario as the festival announced the film will make its world premiere as the opening film for its Platform Program next month.



Cage, who appears in a parking lot in the image, displays a full, grey beard, glasses and a balding head of hair in the new movie, which festival executive Robyn Citizen described as a "surrealist satire-comedy" in a TIFF press release.



“We are thrilled to present this year’s extraordinary films in the Platform programme, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli’s latest film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform’s opening film," Citizen said of the movie in a statement. She added that the film "has sharp, timely observations about social media culture — especially ‘going viral’ — and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life."

"Cage delivers some of his finest work," she notes of the Academy Award-winner's performance in the new movie, which appears to mark his fifth appearance on the big screen so far this year.



Little else is known about Cage's new film, from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli and producer Ari Aster (Beau is Afraid). A24's website lists Michael Cera and Julianne Nicholson alongside Cage in the movie's cast; the film's IMDb page also lists Dylan Baker, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Kate Berlant, among other actors.

Cage's starring role in Dream Scenario comes after his starring roles in Renfield, The Old Way and Sympathy for the Devil this year. He also made a brief cameo as a version of Superman in this summer's superhero movie The Flash.



The actor also recently told PEOPLE that he would happily work with Owen Wilson after Wilson, 54, named Cage as a dream costar. Cage, for his part, called the Haunted Mansion star a "superb talent.”



“I have admired him since he came on in Bottle Rocket," Cage said, noting that Wilson is “unlike anyone — except he does remind me of Dennis Hopper.”



“I remember a million years ago I had a big party when I had an apartment in DTLA and Owen was there,” Cage recalled.

“I was standing across the room with Jack Nicholson and we were both observing Owen," he said, "and I asked Jack, ‘Don’t you think he resembles Dennis Hopper both physically and energetically?’ Jack said, ‘Him?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And we both watched Owen a bit longer and then had some lemon tart."

A full lineup of films premiering at TIFF, which runs from Sept. 7 - Sept. 17, can be found on the festival's website.



After Dream Scenario's premiere in September, the movie is not expected to release until next year.

