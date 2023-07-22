Nicola Peltz Celebrates 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday: 'I Love You More Than You Know'

“I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍," the actress wrote to Gomez on Saturday

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Nicola Peltz Beckham is celebrating her "soul sister" Selena Gomez on her 31st birthday.

The actress, 28, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Saturday to mark the singer's special day, which featured her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Gomez lying on each side of her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez 🤍,” Peltz Beckham captioned her post. “I love you more than you know.”

“I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world 🤍,” she continued. “I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍.”

Gomez previously shared her own version of the photo, which was from a trip the trio took, back in January.

Other shots in the gallery of pictures showed Gomez and the married couple enjoying drinks together and getting ready for New Year's Eve in a glam room.

"Fine calls us a throuple," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photos at the time, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣, " Peltz commented in response.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/nicolaannepeltzbeckham/3006671867898012917/ hed: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Twin in Sequin Valentino Minis for NYE + Matching Tattoos

While chatting with Cosmopolitan UK in March, Peltz Beckham recalled the moment she and her husband first connected with Gomez.

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time," she said.

Peltz Beckham went on to describe Gomez as her "soul sister" with a "heart of gold."

"I love her so much," she told the outlet. "She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever."

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Later in May, Peltz Beckham admitted that one of the reasons why she and Gomez got along so well was because of their similar “love languages.”

"I think we speak the same love language,” she said. “We never really go out in L.A. We're always working or with the dogs. The best moments are just like when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody."

