Nicola Coughlan Wears Custom Sustainable Dress Covered in Swarovski Crystals for London 'Barbie' Premiere

Nicola Coughlan might be living in a plastic world on screen, but she's keeping things sustainable off screen.

The actress, who stars as Diplomat Barbie in the upcoming Barbie film, stepped out at the London premiere this week in a stunning custom-made gown dreamed up by stylist Aimee Croysdill and designer Wiederhoeft, and inspired by Sparkle Eyes Barbie.

The look, complete with Swarovski crystals, uses fabrics provided by sustainable fabric sourcing platform Esce-tex, and made from TENCEL Lyocell fibers and TENCEL LUXE filament yarns, according to a release.

Coughlan's 'fit was in an effort to "show support of and spotlight eco-couture," per the release, and she paired the dress with silver heels and long, dangly diamond earrings.

“Collaborating with TENCEL and Wiederhoeft on this custom look has been a dream. I love Wiederhoeft’s designs, and I’m so thrilled to be wearing a bespoke gown made from sustainable materials and using environmentally conscious practices," Coughlan, 36, said. "It’s really exciting to have the opportunity to spotlight eco-couture at tonight’s Barbie premiere.”

Croysdill noted that since the world of Barbie is "plastic fantastic," she "felt that we had a responsibility to make sure we took measures to be sustainable in our approach to this look."

Nicola Coughlan appears at the London premiere of 'Barbie'. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

“Nicola really wanted something in silver to call back to her Barbie, which is silver in the film," Wiederhoeft also added. "The bodice and sleeves are fully embroidered with silver glass beads, with chandelier crystals on top. The skirt is made from a heavy satin provided by TENCEL, which is also hand-embroidered with glass Swarovski crystals."

"It’s so important that brands are aware of their impact. Fashion is such a resource-intensive industry that is susceptible to creating incredible waste and pollution. It’s been amazing to partner with TENCEL and through them Swarovski – who both have incredible initiatives around sustainability."

On Instagram, Coughlan opened up about her process of auditioning for the film, and revealed she was "obsessed" with director Greta Gerwig since watching 2012's Frances Ha.

"When I found out she wanted to have me be part of @barbiethemovie, and then that I probably wouldn’t be able to make it work because of my schedule I was firstly elated and quickly heartbroken," Coughlan added. "So when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly my answer was an immediate, and very emphatic yes."

After revealing that she felt Ryan Gosling deserved an "immediate Oscar" for his Ken portrayal, Coughlan wrote that it featured "the most beautiful, hilarious script" which Margot Robbie helped "come to life."

"It’s just the most special thing I’ve seen in a long, long, long time and I can’t wait to watch it again 💖," she added.