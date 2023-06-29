Nico Tortorella Says He's Totally Down for a 'Younger' Revival: 'I Think There's More to the Story' (Exclusive)

"I just can't imagine there won't be a film at some point," the actor tells PEOPLE

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 10:53AM EDT
Nico Tortorella as Josh of the series YOUNGER
Nico Tortorella as Josh on "Younger". Photo:

Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.

Nico Tortorella wouldn’t turn down the chance to revisit Younger.

The actor, 34, who played tattoo artist Josh on the series and “welcomes all pronouns,” spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the possibility of a reboot or spinoff.

“I think that there most likely will be another version of that story at some point,” he says. “Whether it's in the next five years, 10 years, who knows? I just can't imagine there won't be a film at some point.”

Nico Tortorella attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour
Nico Tortorella attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The series, which concluded in 2021, left things open-ended. In the final moment of the show, Liza (Sutton Foster) ran into Josh at the bar and said, “I didn't see you there,” mimicking the dialogue from their meet-cute in the pilot. Josh responded, “I've been right here. By your side. All along."

Looking back now, Tortorella thinks the conclusion was “right.” However, he also admits that he doesn’t see it as a true “ending.”

“I think it was a bold move. I think it was the right move,” he shares. “I think that it’s not an ending. … I think there’s more to the story.”

The City on Fire actor says it’s “all good” if there’s never a revival — but if there is, he would definitely be on board.

“I love those guys,” he says of his costars, including Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Miriam Shor. “I spent almost a decade of my life with that cast. To be able to go back and just play make believe in a summer camp in the city with all of them, yes.”

Actors Sutton Foster (L) and Nico Tortorella attends Tribeca TV: Younger at Spring Studio
Sutton Foster and Nico Tortorella at Tribeca TV: Younger in 2019.

Mike Coppola/Getty

As far as Liza and Josh’s romance goes, Tortorella says he isn’t sure that they’re meant to “wind up together,” at least not “in the typical sense.” However, he still recognizes the special connection between them.

“I think Josh and Liza are forever in each other's lives,” he explains. “Whether or not there's a soulmate forever quality to it, it's up in the air.”

Created by Darren Star and based on Pamela Redmond Satran’s novel of the same name,Younger ran for seven seasons on TV Land starting in 2015. 

Tortorella says he’s still very close to the cast to this day and that Duff has given him a lot of helpful parenting advice. (The actor welcomed a daughter, Kilmer, with his spouse Bethany C. Meyers in March. Duff shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, with her husband Matthew Koma.)

Nico Tortorella Opens Up About His and Bethany C. Meyers' Struggles With Fertility Before Welcoming Daughter Kilmer
Nico Tortorella and daughter Kilmer.

nicotortorella/Instagram

“We've talked a bunch. She's such a special one, that Hilary,” he tells PEOPLE of the How I Met Your Father star, 35. “She had her first baby when she was a lot younger and had a couple more later in life. And having those two experiences just gives a wealth of knowledge and information.”

“She's showed up for us in ways we couldn't imagine,” he adds. “She's a great f---ing friend and she knows what she's doing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All seven seasons of Younger are available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu.

Related Articles
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Explains What Led to Her 'And Just Like That...' Cameo: 'If I'm Going to Come Back'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)
Wendell Pierce attends the premiere of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" at The Opening Night of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2018
Wendell Pierce on How His 'Tough' Training Led to 'Kismet Moment' with 'Jack Ryan' and Tony Nomination (Exclusive)
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo in Bones
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo 'Excited' to 'Reminisce' as They Launch 'Bones' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)
Stephen 'tWitch' Bossâs Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' Rollout
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Shares Their Final Text Exchange: ‘I Love You More’ (Exclusive)
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' (Exclusive)
'Futurama'
'Futurama' Returns – Again! – with First Trailer of New Season Debuting on Hulu
Married at First Sight - Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future
'Married at First Sight' Reunion: Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future (Exclusive)
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Admits He Was Ready to 'Pack Up My Stuff and Move' Away from L.A. in Recent Months (Exclusive)
STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz
Tom Schwartz on His Surprisingly 'Comforting' Connection with Tallulah Willis (Exclusive)
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
Josh and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)
Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Tom Schwartz Needed 'Transformative' Time Away from 'VPR' Scandoval: 'I Lost Control of My Life' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson in iCarly, episode 4, season 3
Miranda Cosgrove Admits It's 'a Little Weird' Kissing 'Brother' Nathan Kress on 'iCarly' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck
Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)
Rachel Lindsay Charity Lawson BACHELORETTE
Rachel Lindsay No Longer Watches 'The Bachelorette' — But Is 'Rooting' for Charity Lawson (Exclusive)