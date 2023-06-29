Nico Tortorella Says He's Totally Down for a 'Younger' Revival: 'I Think There's More to the Story' (Exclusive)

Nico Tortorella wouldn’t turn down the chance to revisit Younger.

The actor, 34, who played tattoo artist Josh on the series and “welcomes all pronouns,” spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the possibility of a reboot or spinoff.

“I think that there most likely will be another version of that story at some point,” he says. “Whether it's in the next five years, 10 years, who knows? I just can't imagine there won't be a film at some point.”

Nico Tortorella attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The series, which concluded in 2021, left things open-ended. In the final moment of the show, Liza (Sutton Foster) ran into Josh at the bar and said, “I didn't see you there,” mimicking the dialogue from their meet-cute in the pilot. Josh responded, “I've been right here. By your side. All along."

Looking back now, Tortorella thinks the conclusion was “right.” However, he also admits that he doesn’t see it as a true “ending.”

“I think it was a bold move. I think it was the right move,” he shares. “I think that it’s not an ending. … I think there’s more to the story.”

The City on Fire actor says it’s “all good” if there’s never a revival — but if there is, he would definitely be on board.

“I love those guys,” he says of his costars, including Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Miriam Shor. “I spent almost a decade of my life with that cast. To be able to go back and just play make believe in a summer camp in the city with all of them, yes.”

Sutton Foster and Nico Tortorella at Tribeca TV: Younger in 2019. Mike Coppola/Getty

As far as Liza and Josh’s romance goes, Tortorella says he isn’t sure that they’re meant to “wind up together,” at least not “in the typical sense.” However, he still recognizes the special connection between them.

“I think Josh and Liza are forever in each other's lives,” he explains. “Whether or not there's a soulmate forever quality to it, it's up in the air.”

Created by Darren Star and based on Pamela Redmond Satran’s novel of the same name,Younger ran for seven seasons on TV Land starting in 2015.

Tortorella says he’s still very close to the cast to this day and that Duff has given him a lot of helpful parenting advice. (The actor welcomed a daughter, Kilmer, with his spouse Bethany C. Meyers in March. Duff shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, with her husband Matthew Koma.)

Nico Tortorella and daughter Kilmer. nicotortorella/Instagram

“We've talked a bunch. She's such a special one, that Hilary,” he tells PEOPLE of the How I Met Your Father star, 35. “She had her first baby when she was a lot younger and had a couple more later in life. And having those two experiences just gives a wealth of knowledge and information.”

“She's showed up for us in ways we couldn't imagine,” he adds. “She's a great f---ing friend and she knows what she's doing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All seven seasons of Younger are available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu.