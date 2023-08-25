Nico Ali Walsh on Grandfather Muhammad Ali's Boxing Lessons and His Undefeated Streak: ‘I Was Born for This’

The grandson of "The Greatest" tells PEOPLE about embracing Muhammad Ali's legacy: "It's an amazing shadow to be in.”

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Nico Ali Walsh poses during a ceremonial weigh-in prior to their middleweight bout against Danny Rosenberger at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nico Ali Walsh. Photo:

Sarah Stier/Getty

No matter what, boxing was always going to be part of Nico Ali Walsh’s life. 

But luckily, the 23-year-old grandson of the late legendary fighter Muhammad Ali has always loved the sport, as well as his family’s deep ties to it.

“I was born for this,” Walsh tells PEOPLE. “I feel like it was my calling — my destiny — and I feel like I want to take the same path he did, where I'm boxing not just because I love it but I’m using it as a platform to change people's lives and be just like him.”

So far, Walsh has proven unbeatable — although, if you ask him whether he might be as good as his grandfather, it will only get you a laugh. Ali’s grandson is 8-0-1 with five knockouts since he turned professional in 2021. 

That may very well change this Saturday when Walsh squares off with Sona Akale (7-1-0) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Okla. The matchup has been described as Walsh’s toughest challenge yet and will take place on the undercard of Top Rank Boxing’s next show on ESPN. (Walsh’s fight will air on ESPN+ streaming platform before the event begins at 10:30 ET.)

Whatever the future holds, Walsh has felt “amazing” since turning pro two years ago. “Every fight, I’m showing a lot of improvement,” the young boxer says. “I’m just learning quick.” 

He also had quite the head start, learning from his grandfather — simply known as “The Greatest” — since an early age. 

“We spoke on boxing all the time,” Walsh says, thinking back to some of his earliest memories, which were with his grandfather inside a boxing ring. “Every time I was with him, I was watching his fights with him. Like, I would pull it up on YouTube on my phone and we’d watch his fights, and then we’d work on my sparring. I got so many tips from him.”

Jordan Weeks (L) and Nico Ali Walsh (R) exchange punches during their fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on August 14, 2021 in Catoosa, Oklahoma.
From left: Jordan Weeks and Nico Ali Walsh. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty

His older brother Biaggio is an amateur MMA fighter, but Walsh followed directly in Muhammad Ali’s path.

Stylistically, Walsh tries to approach fights with the speed and technical work his grandfather was known for while mixing in a bit of Mike Tyson-esque tenacity. He also avoids drinking and smoking just like his grandfather did to stay sharp.

Nico Ali Walsh waits for the start of a middleweight bout against Alejandro Ibarra at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walsh is the grandson of Muhammad Ali.
Nico Ali Walsh.

Steve Marcus/Getty

In the ring, Walsh doesn’t try to emulate his grandfather very often, but sometimes the unavoidable similarities squeak out.

The Chicago native says he shares the same sense of humor his grandfather had and, a handful of times, he’s even been teased by trainers for displaying the same mannerisms as his grandfather. Once, he laughs now, Walsh says he pulled out his grandfather’s famous “shuffle” celebration after knocking out an opponent who talked too much trash.

Usually, Walsh’s opponents err towards passing along their respects to his family rather than using his background against him — which makes sense given Muhammad Ali’s reputation as a boxer and person, his grandson says.

“Honestly, the greatest thing about him is that he was the same person on and off the camera,” Walsh smiles. “He was just very caring, especially for someone who was so world renowned. He would meet literal kings and queens, presidents and stuff, and he would treat them the same as a waiter at a restaurant. That was what was special about him.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Walsh has always hoped to carry his grandfather’s best qualities with him, regardless of how his own boxing career panned out.

“I've always looked up to my grandfather so much,” Walsh says. “If he was an astronaut, I would have wanted to become an astronaut. He's been my hero my whole life.”

And as for the pressure that comes with being an Ali? Walsh says he’s not alone.

“My grandfather was, I believe, truly the greatest boxer of all time, still to this day,” Walsh says. “So, anyone who's in boxing is in the shadow of my grandfather. It's not just me. And even though I'm in that shadow, it's an amazing shadow to be in.”

Related Articles
Andrew Hudson of Team Jamaica scratches his eye in the Men's 200m Semi-Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 24, 2023
Jamaican Sprinter Advances to 200 Meter Final After Getting Glass Shard in Eye in Golf Cart Crash
Bray Wyatt
WWE Star Bray Wyatt Dead at 36
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
'Blind Side' Producers Defend the Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa attends day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020; Annah Gore
Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? All About Annah Gore
Katie Moon of Team United States and Nina Kennedy of Team Australia react after competing in the Women's Pole Vault Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Pole Vaulters Agree to Share Gold Medal After Grueling Playoff at World Champs: ‘It’s Super Special’
Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing as Legal Dispute with Tuohy Family Continues
Michael Oher Cheerfully Greets Fans at Florida Book Signing amid New Legal Filing Against Tuohy Family
Slovakias Dominik Cerny and Slovakias Hana Burzalova pose for a picture after getting engaged following the womens 35km race
Slovakian Race Walkers Get Engaged at Finish Line at World Athletics Championships: 'She Said Yes!'
Kelce on Prime Video
Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 12 25 22
Tua Tagovailoa Tells TV Analyst to Keep ‘My Name Out Your Mouth’ After Comments About His Offseason Training Appearance
John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London,
John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Write Hilarious Season Script in New NFL Promo
Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley sits outside of the rubble of his home after an explosion in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Titans’ Caleb Farley Speaks Out After Dad Is Killed in Home Explosion: ‘Wasn’t Supposed to Go Out Like This’
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Posts Birthday Tribute to Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute
Reggie Bush
Reggie Bush Files Defamation Lawsuit Against NCAA for 'Maliciously Attacking' His Character
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher 'Has Been Kept In the Dark' About His Finances, Attorneys Claim Tuohys Never Kept Track of Money