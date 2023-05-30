Celebrity Parents Nicky Hilton Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Teddy at Taylor Swift Concert "Witnessing the pure joy in their eyes as they experience their very first concert. 🥹💕🎸🎤🎶💖," she captioned the post By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis Published on May 30, 2023 03:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Nicky Hilton and daughter Teddy. Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images; Nicky Hilton/Instagram Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her two daughters had quite the weekend. In a recent Instagram post, the mom of three, 39, posted an adorable video of her younger daughter Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, enjoying one of Taylor Swift's three sold-out shows at MetLife Stadium. "Witnessing the pure joy in their eyes as they experience their very first concert. 🥹💕🎸🎤🎶💖," she captioned the post. In the video, Teddy can be seen wearing a rhinestone dress and cat ears while watching Swift perform. Hilton's older daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, was also in attendance, as was Oscar de la Renta co-Creative Director, Fernando Garcia, who joined them for the night. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids In an Instagram post from Garcia, the designer posted a selfie with Hilton and her two daughters in a car, en route to the concert. He also shared a snap of Lily-Grace rocking a tie-dye hoodie on his shoulders during the show. Hilton's daughters can also be seen enjoying hotdogs within the stadium. Hilton and husband James Rothschild, 37, are also parents to a 10-month-old son, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. Hilton spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about dressing her children according to their ages. "There is such a short window that kids can enjoy being young," she said. "I think children should dress like children. And I will enjoy dressing my children as long as I can." She also spoke about balancing her career as a designer and life as a mom. "Balancing my kids with my fashion design business is a never-ending battle," she professed. "But it's important to set the right example for the children from the beginning."