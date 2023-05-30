Nicky Hilton Shares Adorable Video of 5-Year-Old Daughter Teddy at Taylor Swift Concert

"Witnessing the pure joy in their eyes as they experience their very first concert. 🥹💕🎸🎤🎶💖," she captioned the post

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 30, 2023 03:02 PM
nicky hilton and daughter at concert
Nicky Hilton and daughter Teddy. Photo:

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images; Nicky Hilton/Instagram

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her two daughters had quite the weekend.

In a recent Instagram post, the mom of three, 39, posted an adorable video of her younger daughter Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, enjoying one of Taylor Swift's three sold-out shows at MetLife Stadium.

"Witnessing the pure joy in their eyes as they experience their very first concert. 🥹💕🎸🎤🎶💖," she captioned the post.

In the video, Teddy can be seen wearing a rhinestone dress and cat ears while watching Swift perform.

Hilton's older daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, was also in attendance, as was Oscar de la Renta co-Creative Director, Fernando Garcia, who joined them for the night.

In an Instagram post from Garcia, the designer posted a selfie with Hilton and her two daughters in a car, en route to the concert.

He also shared a snap of Lily-Grace rocking a tie-dye hoodie on his shoulders during the show.

Hilton's daughters can also be seen enjoying hotdogs within the stadium.

Hilton and husband James Rothschild, 37, are also parents to a 10-month-old son, whose name has not yet been shared publicly.

Hilton spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about dressing her children according to their ages.

"There is such a short window that kids can enjoy being young," she said. "I think children should dress like children. And I will enjoy dressing my children as long as I can."

She also spoke about balancing her career as a designer and life as a mom.

"Balancing my kids with my fashion design business is a never-ending battle," she professed. "But it's important to set the right example for the children from the beginning."

