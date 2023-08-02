Nicky Hilton Dresses Up Denim Maxi Skirt During Shopping Day with Olivia Palermo

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is not afraid to make a timeless fashion staple her own.

During a recent shopping day in New York City with Olivia Palermo, the mom of three, 39, was spotted wearing a maxi denim skirt with a black tank top, oversized shades, and a black leather bag by Marc Jacobs. The fashion designer made comfort a priority by pairing the look with ballet flats.

Palermo, 37, matched her on-the-go style by wearing white sneakers with a red maxi dress. The dress had an elegant white collar that was accentuated by multiple necklaces. She added a pop of color with a pink Jimmy Choo bag.

Hilton Rothschild gushed about the inspiration behind her look by sharing a mirror selfie of her outfit on Threads and writing that she was "embracing" denim.

"As someone who only wore micro mini denim skirts- I’m surprised how much I am embracing this denim maxi trend. 🤭 (skirt: @aliceandolivia)" the text read.

In a 2020 conversation with PEOPLE, the socialite confessed that she doesn't stray away from staple items when choosing her daily attire.

“I go to work every single day in skinny jeans, a ballet flat, and a blazer or sweater,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I just mix it up on rotation. My style hasn’t changed that much — I’m still running around in my skinny jeans and ballet flats.” The heiress added that having a good sense of style all comes down to how your pair items together.

“I think it’s all about how you style your things,” she said. “I’ve just been wearing and styling a lot of stuff I’ve had in my closet for years. I always gravitate towards the classics like beautiful blazers and I love a petticoat, skinny jeans, and leather jackets.” She also keeps a similar mentality when dressing her children Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and baby boy, whose arrival was announced in July 2022.

"There is such a short window that kids can enjoy being young," she told PEOPLE in March. "I think children should dress like children. And I will enjoy dressing my children as long as I can."

