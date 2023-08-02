Nicky Hilton Dresses Up Denim Maxi Skirt During Shopping Day with Olivia Palermo

The fashion designer shared that she was embracing the "denim maxi trend" in a post on Threads

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 10:53PM EDT
Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo Enjoy Shopping Day
Photo:

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is not afraid to make a timeless fashion staple her own.

During a recent shopping day in New York City with Olivia Palermo, the mom of three, 39, was spotted wearing a maxi denim skirt with a black tank top, oversized shades, and a black leather bag by Marc Jacobs. The fashion designer made comfort a priority by pairing the look with ballet flats.

Palermo, 37, matched her on-the-go style by wearing white sneakers with a red maxi dress. The dress had an elegant white collar that was accentuated by multiple necklaces. She added a pop of color with a pink Jimmy Choo bag.

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo Enjoy Shopping Day

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Hilton Rothschild gushed about the inspiration behind her look by sharing a mirror selfie of her outfit on Threads and writing that she was "embracing" denim.

"As someone who only wore micro mini denim skirts- I’m surprised how much I am embracing this denim maxi trend. 🤭 (skirt: @aliceandolivia)" the text read.

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo Enjoy Shopping Day

Nicky Hilton/ Instagram

In a 2020 conversation with PEOPLE, the socialite confessed that she doesn't stray away from staple items when choosing her daily attire.

“I go to work every single day in skinny jeans, a ballet flat, and a blazer or sweater,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I just mix it up on rotation. My style hasn’t changed that much — I’m still running around in my skinny jeans and ballet flats.” The heiress added that having a good sense of style all comes down to how your pair items together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I think it’s all about how you style your things,” she said. “I’ve just been wearing and styling a lot of stuff I’ve had in my closet for years. I always gravitate towards the classics like beautiful blazers and I love a petticoat, skinny jeans, and leather jackets.” She also keeps a similar mentality when dressing her children Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and baby boy, whose arrival was announced in July 2022.

"There is such a short window that kids can enjoy being young," she told PEOPLE in March. "I think children should dress like children. And I will enjoy dressing my children as long as I can."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Giorgio Baldi tummy stomach
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Chic LBD While Dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Sarah Jessica Parker, RoC Skincare
Sarah Jessica Parker Teams with RoC Skincare to Talk About the Power of Optimism
Nicole Ari Parker at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'AJLT''s Nicole Ari Parker Says Her Character’s ‘Fabulous’ Closet Is Her ‘Safe Space’
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice packs on the PDA with her husband Luis Ruelas as the pair enjoy their sun-soaked beach holiday out in Mykonos celebrating their one year wedding anniversary.
Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Show Off Their Matching Tattoos While on the Beach
Jax Taylor Is Not Afraid to Own Up to His Cosmetic Upkeep
Jax Taylor Opens Up About His Physical and Cosmetic Upkeep: 'If It Makes You Happy, Be Proud' (Exclusive)
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Hilariously Use Torture Tools to Lift and Smooth Her Skin
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Hilariously Use ‘Torture Tools’ to ‘Lift and Smooth’ Her Booty
JoJo Siwa got her first tattoo with Raven-SymonÃ© & Wife Miranda Maday
JoJo Siwa Got Her First Tattoo with Raven-Symoné & Wife Miranda Maday — See Photos
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum leaving the Hilton Grand Place hotel in Brussels on their way to Tomorrowland, the world's biggest electronic music festival where Paris Hilton is set to perform on stage. Belgium, Brussels, July 30, 2023
Paris Hilton Has a Barbie Moment in a Sparkly Pink Mini While Leaving Her Brussels Hotel
Sofia Vergara appears to be enjoying single life as she steps out looking glamorous for a night out in West Hollywood.
Sofia Vergara Channels Her 'Modern Family' Character in Leopard-Print Dress Days After Divorce Filing
Romantic getaway in the City of Love! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively savor the delights of Paris holding hands, enjoying a gourmet lunch at the renowned restaurant 'La Poule au Jar'
Blake Lively Explored Paris Hand-in-Hand with Ryan Reynolds in This Easy-to-Wear Summer Dress
Pharrell Williams Details Making Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit for BeyoncÃ©: 'I've Known This Person For Many Lives'
Pharrell Williams Details Making a Custom Tour Look for Beyoncé: 'Powerful Spirit Is Meant to Move'
Harry Styles was spotted in the glorious Italian sunshine with a few celebrity friends out in Bolsena.
Harry Styles Shows Off His Tattoos on Yacht Trip – Including ‘Olivia’ Ink on His Leg
Keke Palmer Debuts Platinum Blonde Look: âThat Time I Went Blondeâ
Keke Palmer Debuts Chic Platinum Blonde Hairstyle: ‘That Time I Went Blonde’
Reese Witherspoon Linen Shorts tout
Reese Witherspoon's Linen Shorts Are a Practical Summer Staple — These Similar Pairs Start at $17
Jessica Simpson poses with her own hair products at Walgreens
Jessica Simpson Poses with Her Own Hair Accessories at Walgreens: ‘Look Who I Found’
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Is Completely Carefree While Skateboarding in a Bikini to Celebrate Leo Season