Nicki Minaj is seemingly gifting her Barbz with a sequel to her debut album after revealing the name of her upcoming LP — Pink Friday 2.

The Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter, 40, posted to her social media accounts on Thursday to announce the news, while also explaining why the release date is being pushed back.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2,” the Super Bass rapper wrote.



T"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date,” Minaj promised.

In honor of her first studio album, Minaj added a temporary cover image from her Pink Friday debut to resemble the upcoming Pink Friday 2 drop.

The rapper can be seen wearing a pink wig with bangs, baby pink high-heeled boots, and a cream, tulle gown with embellishments.



Fans and friends of the Anaconda rapper are already hyped with the news.

“We are ready and grateful,” fellow singer-songwriter Ariana Grande added to Minaj’s Instagram announcement.

“I want a song like ‘Save Me’ on here, please & thank you,” rapper JT from hip hop duo City Girls, added, referring to a song from Minaj’s Queen Radio: Volume 1 LP.

While Minaj works on her solo projects, she has also teamed up with the likes of Munch (Feelin’ U) rapper Ice Spice, 23, for a single on the new Barbie film.

The duo joined up for the single “Barbie World”, with a pink-filled music video released on Jun. 23.

The rappers perform around a Barbie pool and pool house before flying through pink clouds on Barbie jet skis. Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.