Nicki Minaj Shares Initial Reaction To ‘Barbie’ Movie: 'Nailed It'

Nicki Minaj switched careers to film criticism briefly on Monday, following Sunday's world premiere in Los Angeles for Barbie.

The "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper, 40, stood beside Barbie star Margot Robbie on the pink carpet, even retweeting a video of the two posing together. "She's strikingly gorgeous in person," Minaj wrote online before going into her review of the film.

"Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it," Minaj said in the tweet. "The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I 💖 U."

Minaj is included on the star-studded Barbie soundtrack, which includes Dua Lipa's single "Dance the Night." Minaj's contribution to the album is "Barbie World," a collaboration with Ice Spice that samples Aqua's 1997 hit "Barbie Girl."

"Thx, Forbes & s/o all the incredibly talented artists/producers on the #BarbieMovie soundtrack. Mark Ronson, Kev Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Mattel… you guys could have chosen anyone to be a part of this project," Minaj tweeted Monday. "Glad you knew how much it would mean to the barbz & me. So Grateful."

Lizzo, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Haim, Dominic Fike, Sam Smith, and Khalid are also included on the album. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie, performed the song "I'm Just Ken" for the soundtrack.

Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the movie with Noah Baumbach. Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Lipa, 27, all play different iterations of Barbie alongside Robbie, 33. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena join Gosling, 42, as different Kens.



Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

During the lead-up to the film's release, Robbie attended events in outfits inspired by real Barbie dolls with the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal. While most of these looks have been pink, she wore a striking black Schiaparelli sequined gown Sunday as a reference to the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” Robbie told PEOPLE at the world premiere. “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

The two-time Oscar-nominated star also shared her take on Barbie's glamorous style. “Well, it's not subtle, but it's very fun!” she said.

Nicki Minaj. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robbie even encouraged her costars to wear pink during filming. "Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," Gosling told PEOPLE. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

Gosling said it was "really special" to see how excited the male crew members were to work on the movie. "At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe," he said. "It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating... It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!' "

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.