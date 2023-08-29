Nicki Minaj Says She Still Feels ‘Horrible’ About Being Late When She Was Justin Combs’ Sweet 16 Date

The rapper said Sean "Diddy" Combs was "so mad" about her tardiness to his son Justin's lavish birthday celebrations, which were featured on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16'

By
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 29, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Nicki Minaj and Justin Dior Combs attend Justin Dior Combs' 16th birthday party
Nicki Minaj and Justin Dior Combs attend Justin Dior Combs' 16th birthday party at M2 Ultra Lounge on January 23, 2010 in New York City. Photo:

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is still feeling regretful over her tardiness. 

The rapper, 40, has admitted that she still feels “horrible” about being late when she was Sean “Diddy" Combs’ son Justin Combs’ date for his Sweet 16 bash. 

Speaking during what appeared to be an Instagram Live recorded by 9MagTV, Minaj addressed Justin — who is now 29 — after he commented saying “Hi,” during her Live under his Instagram handle @princejdc.

“I went to your Sweet 16 with you, right?” said Minaj. “Yo, what was that like me being your Sweet 16 date? I know I was mad late, I can’t remember much but I felt like I just knew that Puffy and Misa were so mad at me,” she added with a laugh.

Diddy, 53, shares Justin with his ex-girlfriend, fashion designer and stylist Misa Hylton, 50. 

Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"; Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs attend the 2022 BET Awards
Nicki Minaj in 2023 and Justin Dior Combs in 2022.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Minaj appeared to put her lateness down to her wardrobe, saying, “I could feel it and I was so mad at myself ‘cause all of the dresses I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one. I felt horrible y’all. I felt really horrible.” 

“But I can’t believe to this day that I went with him to his Sweet 16. He was trying to get cute in the limo y’all,” she laughed. “Anyway, but yes I had a great time and he was so fun and funny and very cute, too.” 

The “Barbie World” singer also asked why Justin took her as his date over a potential love interest. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Nicki Minaj, Justin Combs, and Justin's mom Misa Hylton at Justin Dior Combs's sweet sixteen birthday celebration
Sean "Diddy" Combs, Nicki Minaj and Justin Combs at his Sweet 16.

Corkery, Richard/NY Daily News via Getty Images

“I wonder who was his girlfriend at the time because whatever girlfriend he had at school I know she was probably really mad,” she said.

“Why did he do that, why didn’t he take her to his Sweet 16? That’s a memorable time.”

Justin celebrated his milestone birthday in 2010 at the M2 Ultra Lounge in New York City. The lavish bash was featured in season 9 of MTV series My Super Sweet 16, with rapper Lil’ Kim and Trey Songz also in attendance. 

Along with Justin, Diddy is a father to six other children: QuincyChristianChance, twins D'Lila and Jessie and Love Sean.

