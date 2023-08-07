Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Pauses Show and Says His Throat Feels 'Absolutely Destroyed': 'I Can't Do This'

"The doctor just jabbed me in the hip with some prednisone," Kroeger told fans at the band's recent Maryland Heights, Missouri concert

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on August 7, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Chad Kroeger (L) and Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform during the band's Get Rollin' tour at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 08, 2023 in Wheatland, California
This is how Chad Kroeger is reminded that even big rock stars get sore throats.

During Nickelback's Thursday concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, the band's lead singer paused while performing the song "Animals" to tell the crowd his throat was feeling "absolutely destroyed" — but he powered through the rest of the show.

"I can’t do this," said Kroeger, 48, midway through the 2005 track, as the band stopped playing. "I cannot sit here with a f---ing absolutely destroyed throat and try to make it through this show and pretend like there’s nothing f---ing wrong and take your f---ing money, ’cause that is wrong."

Nickelback perform live on Good Morning America on Friday, March 17, 2023 on ABC
According to fan-filmed videos, audience members cheered — and some expressed confusion — as Kroeger continued, "I’m having a hard time hittin’ f---ing notes. The doctor just jabbed me in the hip with some prednisone, and we all crossed our fingers backstage hoping this was gonna work."

"But I cannot, in good conscience, stand up here and sing these f---ing songs and have my voice crack and everything sound like s---. It’s driving me f---ing nuts. So, I’ll tell you what. I could give it my best. I could keep just trying, and we could just blow the f---er out if you want to," added the frontman.

Kroeger's brother Mike, the band's bass player, then gave the vocalist a hug. "I'll sing the rest," quipped guitarist Ryan Peake — though his offer was denied.

"F--- it," said Kroeger. "Let's start this one over again. I’m just gonna give it all I’ve got. I'm just gonna go 'til she f---ing blows."

Nickelback was able to complete the concert, though Setlist.fm reported that the musicians skipped the 2008 track "Burn It to the Ground" due to Kroeger's vocal issue, despite the show's setlist including the song.

The "How You Remind Me" band is currently on the Get Rollin' Tour, and they've since returned to the stage with a successful show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Through October, Nickelback will continue the tour with shows in states including Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and more.

