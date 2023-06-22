Nick Viall Says He Wants Fiancée Natalie Joy to Have the 'Wedding of Her Dreams' in Georgia (Exclusive)

Viall popped the question to Joy in January after three years of dating

By Emily Strohm
and
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Published on June 22, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy
Niall Viall and Natalie Joy in January 2023. Photo:

Sarah Partain

Nick Viall wants his fiancée Natalie Joy to have it all when it comes to their upcoming wedding.

"I just want Natalie to have the wedding of her dreams," the Bachelor alum, 42, tells PEOPLE. "And I want it to be relatively stress-free for both of us. On my show, I get so many questions about the wedding experience and I certainly hear from people a lot about the stresses and the anxiety that can come with [planning]. So it's just really important for us to enjoy this and have this day be a celebration of our relationship and include the people who know us the best."

Viall and his bride recently enlisted the help of wedding planning and registry site Zola to organize their special day.

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall in January 2023.

Sarah Partain

“I know she's put more thought into it, the details, than I have,” says Viall of planning with Joy. “And so it's just really exciting for me to be able to try to give that to her on a personal level and then just celebrate it with people.” 

He adds of the partnership, “Once we started looking into Zola, we really just felt a lot less stressed and a lot less anxious about all that needed to get done just because it really is a one-stop shop for everything wedding planning.”

Choosing a venue is already crossed off the list, as Viall tells PEOPLE the wedding location is a special place in Georgia. "It's a private property in Natalie's family," he says.

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy in January 2023.

Sarah Partain

“It's one of those things where we didn't really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible. We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South, so we were just trying to figure out what made the most sense. We landed on this private property that we're lucky enough to be a part of our families and we're really excited about it."

Viall adds that both he and Joy, 24, want the ceremony to evoke “an elegant vibe” for guests.

“We're trying to combine that with the backdrop of a more rural kind of farm vibe, so that's exciting,” he explains.

Viall says that his wedding day wardrobe is also a big priority. “The only thing I really care about is I want to wear a tuxedo,” he says. “I've always kind of dreamt that for me, that's really, honestly, the only thing I've ever thought about."

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy in January 2023.

Sarah Partain

While he and his fiancée iron out the rest of the details, Viall is most looking forward to “celebrating with the people we love the most,” he says.

“It's really important for us to try to enjoy the day rather than throwing a party for a bunch of other people."

Viall and Joy got engaged in January, but the couple has been together since July 2020, though they didn’t start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021.

“Natalie and I have been living together for a few years now, but we always talk about staying connected," he says. "So I think while we are very close, we live together, I imagine our wedding day and our marriage will be its own bond and kind of its own connection.”

He continues. “That's certainly what we hope, but we really don't know. And we're not trying to put any unnecessary expectations on what we're supposed to feel. We're just excited about evolving our relationship and growing as a couple and starting a family together."

