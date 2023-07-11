Nick Viall has bought the best gift for his family.

On Monday, the Bachelor alum, 42, shared an emotional Instagram Reel revealing that he bought back the lake house his grandfather built in 1965.

Viall’s family had to sell the home 32 years ago when his grandfather died when Viall was 9 years old.

“After losing the house 32 years ago, I finally brought it back in the family,” he captioned the sweet post. “I had recurring dreams my entire life since we lost the house in 1990 about somehow having the house back in our finally. I always woke up. I'm living a literal dream. No more waking up from this one.”

Nick Viall revealing his tattoo in honor of his grandfather's lake house. Nick Viall/Instagram

Speaking at the start of the Reel, a shirtless Viall told the camera, “Alright, story time. This is a tattoo of the lake house my grandfather built in 1965 that we lost when I was 9 when he died.”



Showing off the intricate inking, he continued, “This place was always the version of heaven in my mind. And I just bought it back and gave it to my mom.”

Viall’s mom, Mary Viall, could then be seen smiling in the video, which was followed by a compilation of clips of him sharing the news with her, visiting the house and going out on the lake with his fiancée, Natalie Joy.

The reality TV star broke the news to his mom with a card. In the Reel, Mary is seen saying, “Really?” before getting up to hug her son and wipe away a tear.



Mary Viall and Nick Viall. Nick Viall/Instagram

Viall then filmed his mom smiling and being pushed on a swing at the lake house by his uncle. He wrote over the top of the clip, “Mom and her brother on the same swing from when they were kids.”

He also pointed out engravings his mom and her siblings had made on the steps of the home when it was built in 1965, as well as a white birdhouse his grandfather had created.

Viall ended the post with a clip of himself and Joy, 24, in a white rowing boat on the lake by the house. “The place we will make new memories with our children,” wrote Viall as the camera panned across the lake to Joy.



Nick Viall's fiancee, Natalie Joy. Nick Viall/Instagram

He then filmed the sunset from the boat and added, “Finally home.”

The post had many of Viall’s 1.1 million followers feeling emotional. “Bro my heart can’t handle this right now you NEED TO WARN ME,” wrote actor Taylor Lautner.

Fellow Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron added, “This is something to be proud of.”

Wells Adams, for his part, wrote: "This makes me happy. But also realizing that 1990 was 32 years ago makes me sad. So that’s neat."

Joy, a surgical technologist and model, chimed in, “What a JOURNEY this has been!! we will create the most beautiful memories here and our children will get to grow up enjoying the same slice of heaven their dad grew up enjoying 🥹.”

She also shared a series of snapshots of herself on the lake on a jet ski and in a boat on her own Instagram. “We bought a lake house and now we are never coming home 🤪,” she captioned the carousel of pictures.

Viall and Joy got engaged in January. They began dating in July 2020, but didn’t go public with their relationship until 2021.

In September 2020, Viall revealed that he had bought his first home and announced the news on his Instagram with a selfie taken in front of a real estate lawn sign.

"6 years ago I left a career I really liked for a chance to do something I loved," he wrote alongside the photo at the time. "I did it at a point in my life where the expectation was to settle in and live the life I had. 6 years later I'm buying MY First HOUSE and doing what I love. It's never too late to change things up and take a few risks."

