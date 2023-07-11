Nick Viall Shares Emotional Post About Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built: ‘Living a Literal Dream’

'The Bachelor' alum's family had to sell the home when his grandfather died when he was 9 years old

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 10:29AM EDT
Nick Viall Shares Emotional Post About Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built 32 Years Ago: âLiving a Literal Dreamâ
Mary Viall and Nick Viall via Instagram Story on July 10, 2023. Photo:

Nick Viall/Instagram (2)

Nick Viall has bought the best gift for his family. 

On Monday, the Bachelor alum, 42, shared an emotional Instagram Reel revealing that he bought back the lake house his grandfather built in 1965.

Viall’s family had to sell the home 32 years ago when his grandfather died when Viall was 9 years old. 

“After losing the house 32 years ago, I finally brought it back in the family,” he captioned the sweet post. “I had recurring dreams my entire life since we lost the house in 1990 about somehow having the house back in our finally. I always woke up. I'm living a literal dream. No more waking up from this one.”

Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built 32 Years Ago: âLiving a Literal Dreamâ
Nick Viall revealing his tattoo in honor of his grandfather's lake house.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Speaking at the start of the Reel, a shirtless Viall told the camera, “Alright, story time. This is a tattoo of the lake house my grandfather built in 1965 that we lost when I was 9 when he died.”

Showing off the intricate inking, he continued, “This place was always the version of heaven in my mind. And I just bought it back and gave it to my mom.”

Viall’s mom, Mary Viall, could then be seen smiling in the video, which was followed by a compilation of clips of him sharing the news with her, visiting the house and going out on the lake with his fiancée, Natalie Joy.

The reality TV star broke the news to his mom with a card. In the Reel, Mary is seen saying, “Really?” before getting up to hug her son and wipe away a tear. 

Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built 32 Years Ago: âLiving a Literal Dreamâ
Mary Viall and Nick Viall.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Viall then filmed his mom smiling and being pushed on a swing at the lake house by his uncle. He wrote over the top of the clip, “Mom and her brother on the same swing from when they were kids.” 

He also pointed out engravings his mom and her siblings had made on the steps of the home when it was built in 1965, as well as a white birdhouse his grandfather had created.

Viall ended the post with a clip of himself and Joy, 24, in a white rowing boat on the lake by the house. “The place we will make new memories with our children,” wrote Viall as the camera panned across the lake to Joy. 

Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built 32 Years Ago: âLiving a Literal Dreamâ
Nick Viall's fiancee, Natalie Joy.

Nick Viall/Instagram

He then filmed the sunset from the boat and added, “Finally home.” 

The post had many of Viall’s 1.1 million followers feeling emotional. “Bro my heart can’t handle this right now you NEED TO WARN ME,” wrote actor Taylor Lautner

Fellow Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron added, “This is something to be proud of.”

Wells Adams, for his part, wrote: "This makes me happy. But also realizing that 1990 was 32 years ago makes me sad. So that’s neat."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joy, a surgical technologist and model, chimed in, “What a JOURNEY this has been!! we will create the most beautiful memories here and our children will get to grow up enjoying the same slice of heaven their dad grew up enjoying 🥹.” 

She also shared a series of snapshots of herself on the lake on a jet ski and in a boat on her own Instagram. “We bought a lake house and now we are never coming home 🤪,” she captioned the carousel of pictures. 

Viall and Joy got engaged in January. They began dating in July 2020, but didn’t go public with their relationship until 2021.

In September 2020, Viall revealed that he had bought his first home and announced the news on his Instagram with a selfie taken in front of a real estate lawn sign.

"6 years ago I left a career I really liked for a chance to do something I loved," he wrote alongside the photo at the time. "I did it at a point in my life where the expectation was to settle in and live the life I had. 6 years later I'm buying MY First HOUSE and doing what I love. It's never too late to change things up and take a few risks."

Related Articles
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says He Wants Fiancée Natalie Joy to Have the 'Wedding of Her Dreams' in Georgia (Exclusive)
Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee Spotted Back at Beloved Former New York Home She Tearfully Sold in 2020 (Exclusive)
Amanza Smith
Jason and Brett Oppenheim Visit ‘Selling Sunset’ Costar Amanza Smith in Hospital Amid 'Excruciating' Infection
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party
Nick Viall Says He 'Carded' 18-Years-Younger Fiancé Natalie Joy Before Agreeing to Date Her
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Natalie Joy Opens Up About Past Childhood Trauma and How Therapy Helps Her and Nick Viall
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Who Shares Two Children With Nick Cannon
Pete Davidson with his mother Amy Waters ; Pete Davidson and his father
Pete Davidson's Parents: All About His Mom Amy and Late Dad Scott
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
nick-viall-tattoo-033123-3
Nick Viall Gets New Eagle Tattoo, Fiancée Natalie Joy Jokes About Taking It for a 'Test Ride'
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow Brainstorms Names for Potential New Home After Selling Her Infamous Newport Beach 'Chateau'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall
Nick Viall Shares His Biggest Dating Mistake: I Prioritized 'My Ego Over My Heart'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall