Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Take a Stroll in L.A. After Revealing They’re Expecting a Baby

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are stepping out as soon-to-be parents.

The couple — who announced they are expecting their first baby together earlier this week — were spotted for the first time after sharing their exciting pregnancy news, hitting the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday.

For the daytime outing, Viall, 42, was photographed in a blue and white striped shirt, which he paired with navy blue pants.

Joy, 24, meanwhile, kept it casually cool in a black bandeau dress, which hugged her growing baby bump.

Nick Viall and pregnant wife Natalie spotted for the first time out in Los Angeles after announcing their pregnancy news. The Image Direct

Earlier this week, the engaged couple — who have been together since July 2020, though they didn’t start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021 — announced their baby news on social media.

Sharing a joint carousel of photos on their respective Instagram accounts, Viall and Joy posed together, with the former Bachelor reaching his arms around and cradling his fiancée's bump.

"Our biggest dream came true 🤍," they captioned the joint post.

JC Olivera/Getty

Viall and Joy got engaged in January, and the Bachelor alum recently told PEOPLE that choosing a venue is already crossed off the list.

"It's a private property in Natalie's family," he said of the special Georgia location where they'll exchange vows.

“It's one of those things where we didn't really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible. We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South, so we were just trying to figure out what made the most sense. We landed on this private property that we're lucky enough to be a part of our families and we're really excited about it," he added.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Last month, Viall chatted with PEOPLE at Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party, where he revealed that his wedding to Joy will take place "Early-ish next year."

"In fact, Natalie is actually currently dress shopping. Her mom and sister and friends are in town. So that's what she's doing right now," he continued.

And though he admitted that Joy asked him questions relating to her bridal look, Viall said, "I think she's gonna do a great job. Whatever she wears is gonna be beautiful, and I don't want to get in her head by telling her I like this or that."

"I trust her judgment. She's gonna look good in anything. So I'm excited to see how beautiful she looks," he added.