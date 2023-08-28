Nick Viall and Pregnant Fiancée Natalie Joy Look Forward to Making Baby 'Feel Loved' (Exclusive)

The couple announced they are expecting their first baby together earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 05:39PM EDT
Nick Viall and Pregnant Fiance Natalie Joy Look Forward to Making Baby 'Feel Loved' (Exclusive)
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall. Photo:

Sarah Partain

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are excited parents-to-be!

The Bachelor alum, 42, and his fiancée Natalie Joy, 24, are expecting their first baby together and the news came as a surprise to the engaged couple.

Natalie got to watch Nick learn the news after planting a little surprise in their daily dinner routine, she tells PEOPLE.

"I took two positive pregnancy tests, got a couple of baby outfits, and put them in a drawer, knowing Nick would open it when we were making dinner," she shares. "He was shocked, to say the least."

The couple recently shared their baby news publicly, an experience which has been "a lot of fun," according to Viall.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's maternity photos.

Sarah Partain

"Early on, we had a very hard time not telling people," Nick tells PEOPLE. "You always hear that you're not supposed to tell too many people too early because complications can happen, but it was so exciting to finally share the news with our entire community.”

The couple's friends in Bachelor Nation are also excited, with Nick sharing, "Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon found out before most. Ashely and Natalie have been able to swap morning sickness stories."

This exciting part of pregnancy comes after a tough start for Natalie, who "struggled with morning sickness."

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy pose for maternity photos.

Sarah Partain

"Unfortunately, it lasted all day and all night. That led to first-trimester depression, which was a whole new battle for me," she shares. "I am so grateful that everyone who said it doesn't last forever was right, and I am finally in a much better place — both mentally and physically!"

The couple, who had each shared with each other the desire to grow the family throughout their relationship, says they're excited for this chapter "more than anything."

"We have both always been excited about becoming parents someday, and we are so excited to be on this journey together," Nick says.

"I think the biggest fear will always be the safety of our child. We already worry way too much about our dog Jeff, so I’m sure we’ll be somewhat overprotective as parents," he continues. "Our overall goal is to make sure our kids always feel loved, even when we have to tell them no."

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy selfie. Natalie Joy Instagram

The dad-to-be says he and Natalie have enjoyed spending time thinking about the possibilities the future has in store.

"It's been fun discussing different parenting styles with each other and the ways we want to raise our child," he says. "Sharing stories with each other from our own childhood about things we both liked and disliked. It has really made us feel even more like a team."

When it comes to a name for their baby, they're also on the same page, confirming they have some fun ideas.

"We have a favorite, but Natalie is determined to wait throughout the remaining pregnancy before fully committing to a name."

