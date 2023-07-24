Nick Viall Is Not Giving Natalie Joy Wedding Dress Advice: She's 'Gonna Be Beautiful' (Exclusive)

Nick Viall is confident his bride-to-be will look beautiful in whatever wedding dress style she chooses.

While attending Oceana's 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party over the weekend, the Viall Files podcast host, 42, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Natalie Joy.

When asked when his nuptials to Joy, 24, will take place, Viall revealed, "Early-ish next year," before adding, "In fact, Natalie is actually currently dress shopping. Her mom and sister and friends are in town. So that's what she's doing right now."

Though he admitted that Joy asked him questions relating to her bridal look, Viall said, "I think she's gonna do a great job. Whatever she wears is gonna be beautiful and I don't want to get in her head by telling her I like this or that."

"I trust her judgment. She's gonna look good in anything. So I'm excited to see how beautiful she looks," he added.

Corine Solberg/Getty

Discussing the couple's wedding planning approach, the Los Angeles-based TV star — who was out to help honor one of his favorite actors, Morgan Freeman, at the Waldorf Astoria in Dana Point, Calif. — says it's been pretty stress-free so far.

"So far, so good. Yeah. I mean, we're still in the early stages of planning," he said. "We've had a really busy year, a really great year."

Added Viall: "We just got back from Wisconsin at the lake house and trying to enjoy that. We're kind of starting to get into the wedding planning. It's been fun, but so far not super stressful. The decisions we've made are so far easy, and we're just excited to see where it goes."

Viall and Joy were first linked in 2020, but they didn't start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021.

As their bond continued to progress in a more serious direction, Viall said he "wouldn't be in a relationship with" Joy if he "didn't think it was possible" to marry her someday.

He then revealed on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast last year that "everyone's situation is different" when it comes to marriage.

"I think sometimes timelines can be a little bit dangerous about, you know, setting false expectations and reaching to a certain timeline and all of a sudden ... [you] have other priorities," he explained. "I just kind of tell people to just be careful about setting timelines. If they wanna set a time, it's great, just make sure it's mutual."

Rich Polk/Getty

Back in January, Viall planned an over-the-top romantic proposal, getting down on one knee in a private warehouse with 200 candles setting the mood for his lady.

Joy was then treated to a surprise engagement party with her and Viall's families and closest friends, who flew in for the occasion.

"Walking into that party and seeing my mom there, I lost it," Joy recalled on her future husband's podcast of the emotional experience. "I was just so filled with joy and happiness. All the people who flew out and came together to celebrate us was such a beautiful thing that I just couldn't control my emotions. Throughout that entire party, I'm just screaming and I'm so happy."

"This is how I always wanted to feel," Viall added. "It's how I've always imagined I would feel... I am deliriously happy in life. Truly."

