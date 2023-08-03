Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'

Tom Sandoval allegedly smuggled in some special snapshots while filming season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

On the latest episode of his Viall Files podcast, fellow Special Forces recruit Nick Viall claimed that the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, brought along photos of him and Raquel Leviss — who is now using her birth name Rachel — while shooting in New Zealand, despite it not being allowed.

“He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel and he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth,” Viall, 42, said. “You weren’t allowed to sneak things in. I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I. I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t.”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

He continued: “He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around.”

The Bachelor alum noted that the reality star came across “as a guy who cared” about Leviss amid the fallout of their headline-making affair.

“Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, ‘Well, f---, you might as well go for it.’” Viall said. “There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across to me…as someone who still had feelings and cared about Rachel.”

“He seemed emotionally invested in Rachel in an environment where he wasn’t incentivized to portray that narrative,” he added.

Sandoval's rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss. Araya Doheny/Getty

Viall added that Sandoval was “definitely very nervous” to take part in the reality competition series.

“I think there was a little bit of buzz [surrounding him]...Some people knew him, some people knew about him,” Viall explained. “I have so much to say, I don’t know how much I can give away. Tom is an interesting guy, I’ll say that much. A unique individual.”

“I spent a lot of time with Tom. There was one time I was in a Jeep [with] just Tom and I, and we’re constantly mic’d and there’s cameras everywhere” he added. “And I had the podcast episode I wanted to have with Tom on this in a Jeep. [The show] wasn’t about sticking to your grudges, it was about teamwork and working together and overlooking whatever judgment you had about someone. You were forced to get along.”

Sandoval began filming Special Forces months after his once-secret affair with Leviss became public.

During the heated season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Sandoval and Leviss admitted they’re still in love — even after their public betrayal of Sandoval’s nine-year girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Sandoval has nearly disappeared from the public eye since cameras stopped rolling, except for touring the country with his band, while Leviss checked into a mental health facility.

Sandoval delayed his return to filming season 11 of the hit Bravo series to take part in Special Forces.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres September 25 on Fox. Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

